Supermarket giant makes a green move

As part of the largest commercial roll out of on-site solar power systems in Australia, ALDI Booval is one of 175 ALDI stores currently being powered by the sun.

The existing solar installation at ALDI Booval is part of a larger national rollout. To date, 175 ALDI stores and six Distribution Centres have made the switch to solar power generation. The rollout will see this extended to 250 stores, almost half of the ALDI store network, by the end of the year.

The national project will see a total of 102,000 solar panels installed, preventing 41,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere every year. This is equivalent to 11,000 cars being taken off the road or powering 7,000 Australian homes.

Managing Director of Queensland ALDI Australia Joanne Brown said she was excited about the company’s move towards a greener future.

“We are excited about the role that ALDI Booval has played since 2020 in contributing to a more renewable future for Australia,” she said.

“The store’s solar generation is part of a substantial and collective effort to reduce our impact on the environment.

It is our hope that we can continue to have a positive impact on the local community and make our customers proud to shop at ALDI Booval.”

The supermarket giants focus on reducing its environmental impacts through the switch to solar follows broader actions taken in recent years, having already reduced overall operational emissions across the business by 40% from a 2012 baseline1.

Lighting, refrigeration, heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems are substantial contributors to ALDI’s energy consumption. As part of ALDI’s store refurbishment program, a nationwide plan to refurbish 210 stores, ALDI prioritised upgrades of energy intensive systems to reduce demand for energy.