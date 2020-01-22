Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Business

Supermarket giant announces shock exit

by Chris Herde
22nd Jan 2020 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER spending millions buying up sites German supermarket chain Kaufland will leave Australian market.

In a statement Kaufland said it will undertake an "orderly withdrawal" from Australia.

It said it will be concentrating its business on its European core markets in the foreseeable future.

Reader poll

Were you looking forward to Kaufland opening in Australia?

View Results

In Queensland Kaufland has bought four suites - in Toowoomba, Richlands, Morayfield and Burleigh heads.

Frank Schumann, acting CEO of Kaufland International, said: "This was not an easy decision for us. We always felt welcome in Australia."

"We would like to thank our employees and we apologise for the disruption this decision will cause.

"In Europe, we see a great deal of growth potential. We will actively shape the consolidation of the European retail sector, thus further reinforcing our leading position."

More Stories

Show More
business economy editors picks kaufland retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barty cruises into third round

        premium_icon Barty cruises into third round

        News If the confidence evident in her serving is anything to go by, Ash Barty’s unbeaten run looks set to continue after a clinical deconstruction of Polona Hercog.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 1:44 PM
        Two women escape raging house fire in Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon Two women escape raging house fire in Ipswich suburb

        Breaking Crews were called to an Alice Street address just before 2am.

        Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        premium_icon Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        News Close call for driver who faced two trucks head-on. SEE THE VIDEO

        Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

        premium_icon Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

        News Queensland Health has stockpiled up on more than 80,000 measles vaccines.