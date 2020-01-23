Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich woman to compete in eyelash Olympics

        premium_icon Ipswich woman to compete in eyelash Olympics

        Fashion & Beauty This Ipswich lash artist is so popular, women pay up to $260 for her to do their lashes and wait weeks for an appointment. Now she’s headed overseas.

        'Pablo Escobar' in police rescue from hot Holden

        premium_icon 'Pablo Escobar' in police rescue from hot Holden

        News Police break car window to rescue tiny Pablo Escobar from a hot car.

        Teenager involved in serious speedway crash wakes up

        premium_icon Teenager involved in serious speedway crash wakes up

        News The trauma to her head caused her to seizure and it took two-and-a-half hours to...

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News Dozens die, 1500 hurt on Qld Child Safety watch