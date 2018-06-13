Supermarket expanding, creating 40 new jobs

IT HAS only been open for a few weeks but already the city's newest supermarket is expanding and creating another 40 jobs.

Coles has expanded its online service with the launch of Click&Collect and home delivery at Ripley, a month after the grand opening at new shopping centre Ripley Town Square.

Residents in Ripley and the greater Ipswich region can shop for their groceries online and collect them from a designated car park at Coles at the front of the store, or have them delivered straight to their kitchen bench.

The company hired any extra 40 people to fill the extra roles.

A recent market insights report revealed online shopping increased 14% between March 2017 and March 2018 and Coles online has seen double digital growth as more Australians choose the service.

Coles Ripley Store Manager Adam Brookes said convenience and an easy online experience were priorities for customers.

"We know demand for online shopping in Ipswich is high, particularly for families and those who lead busy lifestyles. We're expanding our online offer to meet this demand, and provide a convenient and easy shopping experience for our customers," he said.

"It's also fantastic that we've been able to welcome more than 40 new team members to join our team as a result of Coles online launching at our store."

When ordering groceries online for Click&Collect, shoppers can select from three collection times between 9am and 9pm on weekdays and from two collection times between 9am and 5pm on weekends, with personal shoppers hand packing their order from the stores, ready for collection. Same day collection is also available when customers place their order before 12pm.

Through Click&Collect, home delivery and conveniently-located smart lockers, more than 95% of Australians can shop with Coles online.

By 2019, Coles is aiming to offer all customers an option of collecting their online shopping at any one of its 800 supermarkets and 700 Coles Express sites across Australia.