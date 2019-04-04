Superior fitness, experience gives Pride blueprint to create

FOOTBALL: Western Pride head to the Gold Coast this weekend "bitterly disappointed'' but clinging to the positives as they prepare to tackle another National Premier Leagues top four contender.

Pride play Gold Coast United at Tallebudgera on Saturday afternoon after losing 5-0 to Peninsula Power in last night's NPL catch-up match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

After watching his team match the competition leaders for the first half, Pride head coach Terry Kirkham reflected on another promising but scoreless performance.

"For 60 minutes, we were on par and in patches better,'' Kirkham said.

But as was the case in their previous 2-0 loss to Sunshine Coast, Pride were unable to convert at key stages of the game.

"We had chances squandered really,'' the coach said.

"When you look at the first half, we could have been 3-1 our way.''

Peninsula only scored once in the first half through a Pride mistake before going up 2-0 late in the second half from what Kirkham described as "an amazing 55 yard opportunistic free kick'' from Richard Hurlin.

Peninsula rolled on with three more goals in the last 15 minutes.

Pride were boosted by the return of senior players Jacob Minett and Patrick Izett who got some valuable game time before being rested for Saturday night's encounter.

Pride also welcomed back Josh Wilson from the Strikers.

However, as has challenged Kirkham since he took over as head coach, Pride has struggled to field a full-strength side this season.

"It was a whole new team,'' he said of last night's line-up.

Kirkham said having Pride behind in their conditioning due to off-season issues has also had a major impact.

"Once again it shows we're mid-December (in our preparation),'' he said. "That's how far behind we are because the fitness again just shows where Peninsula is to where we were. And their experience.''

Kirkham said Peninsula had been promoted to the NPL this season "big and strong'' from building a quality first team in the Queensland Premier League.

But preparing to play Gold Coast United, he knows Pride must soldier on working on where the side is improving.

"There's a huge amount of positives because it's probably the best football we've played all year by a mile,'' he said.

"To not come away with a result you've got to say we're bitterly disappointed.''

The Western Pride women also had a tough outing in their Wednesday night catch-up match against The Gap. The home side won 6-0 to leave Pride with one win and a draw this season.