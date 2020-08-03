Superior batting lifts Lockyer/Ipswich to huge win

Murray Rogers (right) and Ray Zahnow batting for Lockyer/Ipswich in their latest match against Brisbane.

By Mike Nowlan

TERRIFIC batting by Andrew Walsh, Murray Rogers, Ray Zahnow set up Lockyer/Ipswich's latest comprehensive over 60's cricket victory.

The home side compiled 3/214 before bundling out Brisbane for 126.

The victory showed Lockyer/Ipswich are contenders to win this year's series.

After Lockyer/Ipswich won the toss and decided to bat, they got away to slow start with Brisbane bowling good line and length on a firm, even Cahill Park wicket.

Walsh and Ready put on 59 for the first wicket in 20 overs before Ready was dismissed.

However, the scoring rate steadily increased Walsh (43 from 53 balls retired), Rogers (40 retired off 61 balls) and Zahnow (40 retired from 37 balls) putting the home side in a good position.

The second wicket didn't fall until 181.

Graham Bichel, with 28 not out from 19 balls, and Nev Maroske (11 from 10 balls) helped Lockyer/Ipswich to their commanding total off 45 overs.

The outfield was not as fast as it looked, otherwise the home side would have posted an even more imposing score.

Brisbane lost wickets at regular intervals in their innings.

Only captain Ross Adams with 41 retired from 66 balls mastered the Lockyer/Ipswich bowling attack.

All of the Lockyer/Ipswich bowlers maintained good line and length and made the task difficult for the Brisbane batsmen.

Debutant Bob Harbot struggled in his first few overs but once he settled with good control, he finished with 1/38 from his eight overs.

Graham Bichel (1/9 from four overs), Geoff Freiberg (2/17 from 7.2 overs), Nev Maroske (1/15 from six overs) kept the pressure on.

But it was Ashley Gillam who claimed the first wicket early and finished with 4/18 from his eight overs who did the damage to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Graham Bichel was happy with the top order batsmen and with the bowling and fielding effort.

He said that the side was coming together well.

Brisbane captain Ross Adams said that in past seasons Lockyer and Ipswich were always competitive sides, and with the amalgamation, the team was a certain premiership contender.

It was only the second time that a Lockyer-based veteran's Division 1 side has defeated Brisbane.

In the over 50's match in Toowoomba, the Lockyer/Ipswich Division one team lost by four wickets.

The team had five Division 2 players facing a Toowoomba side that batted much deeper than Lockyer /Ipswich, all out for 135.

Lockyer/Ipswich got off to a flyer with Kel Janke dispatching all bowlers freely until he retired on 53 off 35 balls with four sixes at the 14th over.

Unfortunately the visitors lost wickets consistently and only Steve Lewis, chipping in with a fine 40, enabled them to crawl to 135.

In Toowoomba's innings, Lockyer/Ipswich applied pressure and picked up three quick wickets for only 24 runs.

Some excellent bowling from Rod Wilkinson (2/33) and Steve Lewis (2/6) enabled this to happen.

A fightback from the Toowoomba saw them lose their next wicket at 76, then another at 84 and 116, giving the visitors some hope.

However, Toowoomba's seventh wicket then got them home.

Kel Janke and Steve Gramenz were the respective man-of-the-match award winners.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Darryl O'Sullivan said that Toowoomba had more depth in their batting, but the game was played in good spirits, allowing enjoyable camaraderie.