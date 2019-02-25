Superheroes set to visit

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be visiting their young fans in Springfield.

MICHAELANGELO, Leonardo, Donatello and Raphael, also known as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will meet and greet their young fans when they visit Springfield next month.

They will appear at Springfield Rise Master Builders display village, 84-90 Russell Luhrs Way at Spring Mountain on Saturday, March 2, from 10am-1pm.

There will be stage shows featuring the four superheroes, a rock climbing wall, community barbecue, mini putt-putt golf, free ice cream and more.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been superheroes to which children have looked up since they were first created in the 1980s.

It is free to attend the event.