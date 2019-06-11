'Superhero' Coast father faced with 'hell' of a health fight

Amy and Sam Hambly in happier times. Sam is in hospital in the fight of his life with a rare illness.

TWO weeks ago Sam Hambly was a fit, healthy, "superhero" father-of-two, now he's faced with one hell of an uphill battle after collapsing at work.

Days out from starting a new job, the former Kawana Dolphins premiership player contracted a virus which attacked his nervous system.

He was diagnosed with a rare auto immune disease called Gullian Barre Syndrome, which only affects one in 100,000 people.

His face is paralysed, he's unable to walk, bedridden at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with staff having to tape his eyes shut so he can sleep.

His young family, wife Amy and young children Darcy and Leo, are a constant at his bedside.

Loved ones describe him as a "wonderful" man, who was extremely popular with teammates, colleagues and friends.

Former Dolphins coach Rob Brough handed Mr Hambly his A-grade debut and shared premiership glory together.

Mr Brough visited Hambly last night and said he was struggling as day to day tasks were nearly impossible.

"Nothing in his brain is computing, when he sends a message it just filters out. He has one hell of a long road ahead of him," Mr Brough said.

"Things have been thrown into turmoil. It's going to be incredibly tough on the family."

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe Page to cover the growing financial expenses and can be found at Help Out The Hambly's.

Already more than $1600 has been raised, despite the family initially declining help.

Dolphins club legend Paul Cohen said Hambly was a well-respected player with an "unmatched" sense of humour.

Mr Cohen, who has battled through his own brain cancer scare, saw him on Sunday.

"We were all very shocked at the news, he's been such a long-time player of the club," Mr Cohen said.

"He is a great guy, super fit, loves being active. Great work ethic, loves his family and life.

"His competitiveness was so strong, it's terrible to see him like this.

"It's no surprise that the fundraiser is gaining the momentum it is."

Mr Brough, who coached Hambly from a Mountain Creek State High School student to A-grade, said his competitive nature had him well equipped for the fight ahead.

It's estimated he will have at least six months off work.

"It's ironic, I always used to say to him he looked like so tough and lean ... if you put a cap on him he could be like one of those young men going off to war," he said.

"I remember he and his brother Todd cherished the premierships forever.

"He always stood up for himself, such a tough competitor who never backed down."