Superfish Jet punches well above his weight

RUGBY LEAGUE: If Ipswich Jet Ben White was not playing Intrust Super Cup there is every chance he would be preparing for the Olympic Games.

White, who in his fifth year at the club, was a superfish as a child.

He hails from the same rural locality as co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker - Crows Nest.

His mother and father are long-term friends of the Walker's parents.

In the pool he trained under the watchful eye of the Walker's aunty Gail. The duo were a formidable combination, with the talented athlete ascending to represent his state.

The pinnacle of his swimming career came in 2008 when he qualified for the Pan Pacific School Games. He collected bronze in his freestyle and backstroke events.

During White's teen years at Harristown State High, the demands of his training schedule were extreme as he juggled seven sessions in the pool and seven on the football field.

He credits his participation in the gruelling sport with providing him an aerobic fitness base and instilling him with qualities such as work ethic, mental toughness and being able to push through the pain barrier.

The landscaper, who runs his own business BW Landscapes Construction in Ipswich, said if he was not playing footy he would still be swimming but he was glad to have found an opportunity to play the game he loves.

"Swimming is quite a lonely sport,” White said. "I missed being around the boys and joking around.”

While the Walkers were off pursuing their NRL aspirations as White grew up, they knew of his abilities. When the time came in 2014 the astute recruiters pounced on the Oakey Bears' junior who had by that time moved onto the Toowomba Valleys Roosters and Clydesdales Colts system.

"I wouldn't go anywhere else,” he said. "The club is a really family orientated club and they look after you on and off the field. What more could you ask for.”

At 186cm and 90kg, he is one of the lightest forwards in Cup but he says that just means he has to put a bit more effort into every play.

The seasoned pro has come a long way since making his debut against Tweed though he still remembers the nerves of his first tentative steps in the grade.

"The boys put me in front row and I was only 86 kilos at the time,” White said.

"I remember my first run. Tweed kicked off and our halfback Dane Phillips got the ball, and he threw it to me and I looked up and saw big Ryan James.

"I ran towards him and then completely ran the opposite way, and I lost my footing and slipped over.

"Thankfully I avoided the collision because he was looking at me thinking 'look at this 86 kilo bloke' I'm just going to shred him.”

