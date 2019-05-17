Menu
SAVED: Staff from Supercuts at Redbank Plaza were excited to return to work.
Business

Supercuts to reopen salons across the state

Ashleigh Howarth
by
17th May 2019 12:02 PM
HAIRDRESSERS from three salons in Ipswich that went into liquidation are now breathing a sigh of relief after somebody came forward to save them.

Almost two weeks after Supercuts was forced to close the doors at 14 salons due to a crippling million dollar tax bill, a new purchaser has entered into an asset agreement to reopen a number of salons.

Supercuts at Riverlink, Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza have all been saved under the new agreement.

Liquidator Mark Pearce from Pearce and Heers said this was good news for employees.

"The purchaser is looking to resurrect as many of those salons as possible. I don't believe all will open, but this is subject to the purchaser coming to agreements with landlords," he said.

"I believe at least 10 will open, but again that will depend on discussions that are held with the landlords of the shopping centres.

"This is a good outcome for the employees."

Supercuts Redbank Plaza manager Katie White has already picked up the scissors and returned back to work.

"It was a stressful time, so it was good to have the new chief executive officer get in touch and give us all our jobs back," she said.

"It's really good to be back at work. We are very relieved.

"We have already had a massive influx from our clients who are happy to see us back."

Customers took to social media to share their joy, with Hayley Howard Rege commenting "thank goodness they're reopening" on the Redbank Plaza Facebook page.

Ipswich Queensland Times

