Wacko’s Whispers’ SuperCoach side revealed

THE Brown Paper Bags have come through their off-season Salary Cap scandal and are training the house down ahead of the 2019 SuperCoach NRL Season.

HOOKERS

Josh Hodgson ($592,100)

Starting without Damien Cook could be a make-or-break decision this season, but I like Hodgson working on NRL Physio's theory of selecting players in their second season coming off ACL knee surgery and he is pretty much guaranteed to play 80 minutes week in week out.

Blayke Brailey ($168,100)

Highly rated younger brother of Jayden and people say he will turn out to be a better first-grade player than Jayden. Showed he can handle 80 minutes, playing the full game in 15 out of 25 games in NSW Cup in 2018. Needs an injury to brother Jayden to become Supercoach relevant in 2019 but should jag bench spot come round one.

FRONT ROWERS

Tevita Pangai Jnr ($495,000)

Like Wilfred Zee I am slowly developing a man crush on TPJ and he is a must-have for me thanks to him taking over the lock position from Josh McGuire - just need those attacking stats!

Blake Lawrie ($216,600)

Selection on proviso that Jack de Belin may spend some time on sidelines due to off-field indiscretions.

Payne Haas ($181,100)

Coming off shoulder surgery but expecting big things this season, let's hope he can live up to the hype.

Emry Pere ($168,100)

Presently sitting there as a squad filler with view to picking up a dual FRF/2RF when teams come out, to allow me to move Taupau to FRF. Pere is highly rated Junior Kiwi prop who spent 2018 playing Queensland Cup despite being eligible to play under-20s. Has the size to make it in the NRL as a FRF.

Tevita Pangai Junior (centre) in action during Brisbane Broncos pre-season training. Picture: AAP

SECOND-ROWERS

Jake Trbojevic ($667,600)

Best Supercoach forward in game (excluding hooker), 'nuff said.

Jason Taumalolo ($657,400)

Will be interesting to see how Josh Mcguire's signing affects Taumalolo's SuperCoach scores, but he still starts the year in my team.

Martin Taupau ($605,100)

Expecting a big season from Marty with Des Hasler promoting him to the leadership group this off season.

Manly's Martin Taupau looks set for a big season in 2019. Picture: Brett Costello

Joe Stimson ($352,900)

Eighty minutes on the left edge, which is his natural position, for the best team in the competition. What is not to like?

Victor Radley ($400,700)

Will Radley's big-hitting power turn into big-hitting SuperCoach scores? I am not convinced but he currently sits in my team - though may not be there come round one.

Briton Nikora ($168,100)

Predicted to jag a job starting on the edge for Sharks next to Shaun Johnson. Can find the tryline - scored 10 tries in 23 games last season in NSW Cup.

HALFBACKS

Nathan Cleary ($577,000)

Played half of last season injured, which would have hindered him. That bodes well for improved SuperCoach scores this season.

Adam Keighran ($168,100)

Goalkicking halfback at rookie pricing, what more could we ask for? Just needs Issac Luke to miss the opening rounds for Keighran to pick up the goalkicking duties. Cough, cough Jamayne Issako. Does possess a good left-foot kicking game and is highly rated by commenters such as Joel Caine.

Cameron Munster will be the focal point for Melbourne’s attack in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

FIVE-EIGHTHS

Cameron Munster ($548,500)

Had a shocker in the 2018 grand final but after the retirement of Billy Slater, look for Munster to be focal point of Storm attack in 2019.

Dylan Brown ($168,100)

Expected to be promoted to Top 30 squad before season starts, allowing him to partner Mitchell Moses in halves come round one.

CENTRES

Jarrod Croker ($509,700)

Set and forget, been the most consistent CTW in SuperCoach for a number of seasons.

Jesse Ramien ($492,800)

Tipping that he will take his game to another level this season and be considered for representative honours.

Clinton Gutherson ($439,300)

A bit like the Hodgson selection, gambling on Gutherson to improve in second year after ACL surgery. Will spend the year at fullback after training there for most of preseason, which should only improve his SuperCoach scores. I can dream he gets goalkicking duties ahead of Moses.

Zac Lomax ($196,900)

Every team should have him in their squad. The main question I asked myself when selecting Lomax is do I pick him as either third, fourth or fifth centre position. Goalkicking duties would be the cherry on top if Gareth Widdop happened to get injured.

Zac Lomax is a must-have to start 2019. Picture: Dragons Digital

Morgan Harper ($168,100)

Already been promoted to Top 30 squad this pre-season, may not start come round one but expected to debut at some stage during year.

Albert Hopoate ($168,100)

My early tip for 2019 Rookie of Year. All I hear is good things about him and he has been testing and sometimes beating Tom Trbojevic in the pre-season. Is in Hasler's plans for 2019 and you have to remember Des did hand Albert's brother Will his debut as an 18-year-old in 2010. Coming back from ACL knee injury the query.

Reuben Garrick ($168,100)

Good chance to he will be starting at centre for Manly come round one.

FULLBACKS

Tom Trbojevic ($691,200)

First picked for me this season - is there anything this kid cannot do?

Kalyn Ponga ($614,300)

How will moving to five-eighth affect his Supercoach scores? Potential is endless so it was easier decision to break up with my Teddy.