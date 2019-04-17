How to get the SuperCoach AFL ‘Big Five’

The first month of the SuperCoach season is in the books, and some trends are already clear.

Like cream rising to the top, a select group of stars that have outperformed all and sundry to become the must-have stocks on the SuperCoach stock market.

The SuperCoach Investor shares his trading and investment strategies for acquiring any - if not all - of the missing links from your SuperCoach portfolio.

THE NON-NEGOTIABLES

They're the core of your SuperCoach portfolio.

High yield. High reward.

The blue chippers.

Hats off to Lachie Neale (146 average, MID), Patrick Cripps (142, MID), Lachie Whitfield (129, DEF), Travis Boak (128, FWD) and Brodie Grundy (127, RUC) on what has been a startling IPO for all stocks in season 2019.

They are in a scoring stratosphere reserved for only the finest of SuperCoach players and if your portfolio boasts the services of all five, I envision you're firmly entrenched in the top 1000 overall.

These are the non-negotiable men of SuperCoach, ladies and gentlemen. The BIG five.

It's only early days, but these players are the must-haves and without them, you're doomed to the halls of mediocrity.

I've currently got two, Cripps and Grundy, but that's not enough. I want them all. Like a typical Gen Y coach, I also want them now.

So now. Right now. It's time to plot, scrimmage and launch your strategy to stagger the acquisition of Whitfield, Neale and Boak before the door slams shut on your pursuit for rankings excellence.

THE CHOPPING BLOCK

We've identified our targets. We've understood our shortfalls. It's now about identifying the most underwhelming investments in your portfolio.

You'll need to be ruthless. You'll need to be astute. It's time to cut ties.

Review your portfolio intricately. Dot the Is and cross the Ts.

Plot the break evens and forecasted cash generation for all of your rookies, mid-priced players and ultimately, the failed premium selections.

Brodie Smith may be fresh from a SuperCoach ton, but he's very unlikely to figure in the top eight defensive options for this year - so why not consider jettisoning him prematurely for the likes of Whitfield or Boak (via DPP)?

It'll probably only cost you one trade and we're now well aware of the dampened scoring impact resulting from the influence of Rory Laird and Wayne Milera.

Jordan Clark ($227K), in comparison, has failed to trigger a score in excess of 70 points and looks likely - based on current scoring assumptions - to reach a price ceiling of about $300,000 during the byes.

We're also inundated with rookie royalty in the defensive lines with Sam Collins, Jack Scrimshaw and Xavier Duursma outperforming all market expectations.

It may be premature. It may be risky.

You are, however, only pretending if you don't have the best player in each positional line in your SuperCoach portfolio.

TORTOISE V HARE

There are many trigger-happy coaches among us.

They are the "day traders" that tamper with the composition of their portfolios on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

They're impatient. They don't tolerate mediocrity. They're walking a fine line.

Yes, Zak Butters was disappointing over the weekend with just 23 SuperCoach points.

Yes, I've considered divesting the youngster from my side immediately.

I will, however, most likely retain his services until a suitable alternative stock such as Jack Ross surpasses the two-game milestone and demands a position in my side.

We want these rookies knocking down the door.

The "hares" among us traded the likes of Sam Collins after Round 1 (when he scored 27 points), while the "tortoises" withhold trades and exercise the upmost care with their 30 investment options.

Thirty trades is superfluous to our needs - I will not lie - but patience is a virtue, so don't be afraid to hold on to cash cows like Butters while they "fatten up".

It might be time, however, to give Butters a much-earned break on our benches this week.

So let the little guy freshen up!