Joe Ofahengaue is a must-have in your NRL SuperCoach team, says Corey Parker.
Joe Ofahengaue is a must-have in your NRL SuperCoach team, says Corey Parker.
Rugby League

SuperCoach NRL: Parker names five must-haves

by Corey Parker
28th Jan 2019 8:45 AM
SuperCoach God Corey Parker has spoken.

The man once regarded as the GOAT of SuperCoach has shared his tips for the 2019 season, naming his five must-have players.

The Fox League presenter and former Brisbane captain has gone with a mix of forwards and backs but has one running trend - they are all Queenslanders.

Here are Parker's five must-have players for season 2019:

 

 

JOE OFAHENGAUE ($481,300)

FRF, 2RF

For the last couple of years he's been coming off the bench for the Broncos but with Sam Thaiday retiring, and Korbin Sims and Josh McGuire moving on, Ofahengaue will be called upon to start for Brisbane this season. He plays plenty of minutes and gets through a ton of work for a big man.

 

JAI ARROW ($598,000)

2RF

He may cost you a bit extra but the money will be worth it. Arrow is one of the most consistent players in the competition and after playing Origin last year he'll be called upon to take on a leadership role at the Titans in 2019. Win, lose or draw, he'll make his 20 tackles, do his 20 hit-ups and get an offload or two away as well.

 

 

Jai Arrow is a reliable performer.
Jai Arrow is a reliable performer.

 

KALYN PONGA ($614,300)

FLB, 5/8

Ponga won't come cheap but he showed us last year why he's a must in any side. This year he moves from fullback into the front line which means he'll get his hands on the ball more and that means more tackle busts, more linebreaks and linebreak assists and more try assists. A must in any team.

 

JOSH MCGUIRE ($473,600)

FRF, 2RF

McGuire will be keen to impress at his new club and will be expected to play plenty of minutes in the Cowboys pack. With McGuire you always know what you're going to get. He plays big minutes and gets through plenty of work. He's a big metre eater as well and is capable of an offload.

JAMAYNE ISAAKO ($521,300)

CTW, FLB

Isaako was the breakout player of the 2018 NRL season and a well deserving winner of the Dally M Rookie of the Year. Isaako is not only a great finisher, but he's also safe as a house under the high ball and always comes in looking for work. He's also established himself as one of the best goal kickers in the competition.

 

corey parker nrl supercoach supercoach nrl
News Corp Australia

