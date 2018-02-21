Supercars agreement dependent on raceway upgrades

The Ipswich City Council is preparing to re-negotiate a contract with the category

The Ipswich City Council is preparing to re-negotiate a contract with the category David Nielsen

UPGRADES to Queensland Raceway are on track to be completed prior to this year's running of the Supercars.

The Ipswich City Council is preparing to re-negotiate a contract with the category to complete safety upgrades and ensure they return to the circuit past 2019.

Supercars acting chief executive officer Shane Howard said upgrades must be finished before the July event.

"We have a long-term agreement with council which includes completing the necessary safety upgrades of the circuit over the next two years and the critical areas for this year," he said.

"These upgrades are required to meet FIA safety standards for a grade three circuit which are on track, with council working directly with the circuit operator.

"Council has been an unwavering supporter of the event and we look forward to competing in Ipswich for many years to come."

In November the council stopped a process to buy back the lease of Queensland Raceway - through its Ipswich Motorsport Park company - fearing a long and costly legal process.

In halting the takeover, safety and facility upgrades to the circuit were also shelved - putting a 10-year agreement for Supercars at Queensland Raceway under a cloud.

In a confidential City Management, Finance and Community Engagement committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to allow Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and the CEO to negotiate a new agreement with Supercars.