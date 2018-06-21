Menu
Supercars driver Mark Winterbottom tests the new LEGO Speed Champions sets with son Austin.
Supercars reveal new family entertainment for Ipswich event

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Jun 2018 11:02 AM
LEGO Australia will bring its family play zone to next month's Ipswich SuperSprint under a new deal penned with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Under the partnership, families attending the Ipswich Supercars event will be able to take some time out at the brand-new LEGO Play Zone.

The zone includes activities and build challenges for children of all ages organised by the LEGO Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of toys.

The Play Zones will allow fans to stretch their imagination and compete in exciting challenges and feature products from the LEGO Speed Champions sets.

It includes pit-crew challenges where teams will build a LEGO car and run it down a race track, competitions on distance ramps and a creative play that will feature a Cityscape Build, where fans will be able to add to a LEGO cityscape piece-by-piece.

Bottle-O Racing's Mark Winterbottom tested the new range of LEGO Speed Champions with his two young sons and wife, Renee.

"I'd be lying if I said we didn't enjoy joining the boys for the test-drive,” Winterbottom said.

"Anyone with young children knows LEGO is one of the best ways to spend family-time and to have this Play Zone set up at events will be great for parents and the kids looking for some time out between races.”

Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said the category was thrilled to partner with one of the world's most popular toy companies.

"LEGO is a family favourite in any household, and to have them on board to offer this new experience for Supercars fans will be great for our events,” he said.

"This partnership is another strong step towards growing our already significant commitment to youth engagement at our world-class events.”

Supercars will hit the track for the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint from July 20 to 22.

For more information visit supercars.com.

coates hire ipswich supersprint lego mark winterbottom supercars championship
Ipswich Queensland Times

