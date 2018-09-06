Menu
Shell V-Power Racing's Scott McLaughlin. Contributed
News

Supercars return to Ipswich ahead of endurance events

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Sep 2018 6:02 AM
A STAR-STUDDED line-up of international and champion drivers have again descended on Queensland Raceway to cut some much-needed laps ahead of Supercars' enduro season.

With just a month to go until one of the most eagerly-awaited Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 events in recent history, Supercars teams and their international co-drivers tested themselves yesterday in Ipswich.

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen was joined in his Red Bull Holden by a fellow Kiwi and two-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner Earl Bamber.

The pair fine-tuned preparations for this year's Pirtek Enduro Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen said he was sore after practice at Queensland Raceway.

"You come here and the place is as bumpy as anything, it's like a motorcross track," he said.

 

ICON: Retiring Supercars driver Craig Lowndes and (inset) Scott McLaughlin at Supercars' Queensland Raceway test. Contributed

Scott McLaughlin and teammate Fabian Coulthard used the test day to unveil their retro liveries for the Sandown event, which will pay tribute to team owner Dick Johnson.

Johnson, who drove the red, Shell Ford Sierra to victory in the late 1980s, said recognising Supercars' past was important.

"Touring cars in this country have come a long, long way and when you go back and have a look at the history of them it's pretty spectacular," he said.

"Thanks to YouTube, the old people still live on."

McLaughlin will attempt to wrestle the championship lead back from Van Gisbergen.

Also testing yesterday were seven-time Supercars Champion Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes and rookies Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.

craig lowndes queensland raceway sueprcars v8 supercars
Ipswich Queensland Times

