Supercars preparing for 'big lines' to farewell Lowndes

FANS of Australia's premier motorsport category will have one of their best chances all year to get close to the action when Supercars hit Ipswich this week.

Queensland Raceway's unique layout and banked viewing hills make it arguably the best viewing circuit on the Supercars' calendar.

Supercars' spokesman Cole Hitchcock expected large crowds to descend on Willowbank this year to farewell one of the sport's legends from full-time racing.

"Of course the main attraction is Supercars and this weekend is the last chance they have to see Craig Lowndes race in Ipswich,” he said.

"We expect Craig's final appearance as a driver will create a lot of attention with the fans and we are already planning for big lines at the autograph sessions.”

Category organisers have revealed the popular Supercars grid walk will return this year, allowing fans to spend time with drivers and their cars moments before the green flag drops and the race starts.

"Last time we had one at Queensland Raceway there were thousands out there,” he said.

"Unfortunately last year the logistics were too difficult to have the Super Track Walk so we came up with a way to bring it back.

"We expect it to be more popular again on Saturday morning.”

Mr Hitchcock said Queensland Raceway was one of the best tracks for fans to get close to their racing heroes.

"It's one of a few tracks where you can see the entire circuit,” he said.

"One great thing about Supercars is the easy way which fans can grab a picture, an autograph or a chat with one of the drivers.

"Queensland Raceway is also very accessible to the paddock area and the garages which makes it easy for fans to get involved.”

Mr Hitchcock said a packed line-up of motorsport would keep the crowds on the hill entertained.

"While Supercars are the main attraction the V8 Touring Cars, the little Aussie Race cars and Formula 4 bring a mix of classes while the ECB SuperUtes make their Ipswich debut,” he said.

The Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Visit supercars.com/ipswich for more.