Supercars gun out of retirement for Bathurst 1000 shot

First Russell Ingall dusted off his race helmet and now another former Supercars star is set to come out of retirement to tackle the Bathurst 1000.

First the 'Enforcer' and now 'Murph'.

A second retired Supercars star is set to dust off the helmet for another crack at taming Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 1000 this year with Greg Murphy making a comeback.

Seven years after his last V8 race, four-time Bathurst 1000 champion Murphy will team with ex-Supercars driver and fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway in an Erebus Motorsport Boost Mobile entry, which will be confirmed on Tuesday.

Murphy's return follows the announcement in April two-time Bathurst winner Russell Ingall - nicknamed the Enforcer - was stepping out of retirement to race in a Triple Eight wildcard entry alongside highly-rated teenager Broc Feeney at the mountain in October.

Murphy, 48, last raced in the Bathurst 1000 in 2014 when he teamed with James Courtney in a Holden Racing Team Commodore, finishing 13th.

Greg Murphy gestures to compatriot Richie Stanaway, who he will team up with in a wildcard entry at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

But the former long-time Holden ace has an enviable record in the Great Race, among a group of four drivers - Allan Moffat, Jamie Whincup and Garth Tander - as a four-time winner.

The New Zealander, who retired from full-time racing in Supercars at the end of 2012, has also claimed four other podium finishes in the endurance classic.

Murphy said he was excited to get the opportunity to tackle Mount Panorama again in what will be his 23rd start in the Bathurst 1000.

Greg Murphy, with Rick Kelly, winds up the crowd after winning the 2003 Bathurst 1000.

"All of a sudden here's a group of people who are wanting and willing to make this happen," Murphy, who will campaign in his old car No. 51, said.

"I'm very fortunate and lucky to be presented with the opportunity to go back and race at a place that means so much to me.

"The number 51 has become a signature that has been associated with me and my career for quite some time so it will be cool to bring it back."

Murphy was spotted on track at Norwell Motorplex in Queensland on Monday preparing for his comeback race.

He is famous for producing the original 'Lap of the Gods' in 2003 when he set Mount Panorama alight with the fastest ever qualifying lap at the time.

Erebus team principal Barry Ryan said the squad would make sure both drivers were up to speed before the October 7-10 race.

Greg Murphy on his way to taking pole position in top 10 shootout for the 2003 Bathurst 1000. Picture: Cameron Tandy

"I've engineered Greg before and worked with him really closely. He's basically a motorsport God in New Zealand but he's also got a lot of passionate Aussie fans as well," Ryan said.

"Both drivers know how to drive a race car and we'll make sure we give them some good testing and that they're comfortable in the car before we get to the Mountain."

Ingall will make his return at Mount Panorama five years after his last Supercars drive.

The 57-year-old and Feeney, 18, will become the oldest-youngest driver combination in Bathurst 1000 history.

Originally published as Supercars gun out of retirement for Bathurst 1000 shot