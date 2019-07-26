Supercars fans lap up Friday action at Queensland Raceway

Liz Kay, Karen Kay and Lynne Hansen at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday.

Liz Kay, Karen Kay and Lynne Hansen at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday. Rob Williams

AUSTRALIA'S top drivers will battle at Queensland Raceway tomorrow in race 19 of the nation's premier championship.

Ipswich is stop nine of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship calendar.

Out at the front of the field is the Shell V-Power Ford Mustangs of Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard.

The pair of Kiwis are winning races and the hearts of fans along the way.

Liz Kay, Karen Kay and Lynne Hansen spent some time in the merchandise alley of the Supercars circuit today.

The three will cheer on the hill this weekend for McLaughlin, the reigning Supercars champion.

"We're original Lowndes fans,” Liz said.

"Scotty is our second favourite driver and has been even when he was with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

"Now that Craig has retired we had to go somewhere.”

Shelbi Ostrofski, Flynn Chandler and Ashton Ostrofski from Flinders View at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday. Rob Williams

Liz said it was simple to don the red colours of Dick Johnson's Shell V-Power Racing.

"We've always felt the love for Scotty McLaughlin, and I'm a Holden girl too,” Liz said.

Their love for McLaughlin was enough to look past the fact he is behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang.

"He's just a polite young man,” Ms Hansen added.

Karen and Lynne met each other in America when the Supercars championship raced in Texas in 2013.

With rumours Queensland Raceway is on the chopping block, the three said it was important to attend.

"We love Ipswich,” Liz said.

"I heard yesterday it may be not coming back.

"We want it back.”

Damien and Cathy McDonald from Toowoomba at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday. Rob Williams

Toowoomba residents Damien and Cathy McDonald have attended each Ipswich event for about 12 years.

"It's a good event, we like it,” Mr McDonald said.

Sunshine Coast residents Gordon Dunmore and Ann Ellis travelled to Queensland Raceway to cheer on their favourite legend, Dick Johnson.

"He's just a really nice man and he's really good to talk to,” Mrs Ellis said.

"They're so good with the fans.”

Kiwi travellers say Ipswich circuit is super for viewing

THEY'VE probably travelled further than anyone else for this weekend's Supercars event, but the Heron family says it's worth it for the views.

Motor racing is a passion for the family.

They live at Pukekohe on the north island, which hosts New Zealand's round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Each year they travel to Australia for one round and this year it's Ipswich's turn.

Kayla Heron said it was one of the better spectator circuits on the championship calendar.

"It's really good, you can see the whole track,” she said.

"We try and do one round in Australia each year and we always go to the New Zealand Supercars round.

"We've been to Phillip Island in Victoria and the Bathurst 1000.”

RED BULL RACERS: Brenda, Sheree, Chris and Kayla Heron from New Zealand at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday. Rob Williams

The Kiwis are performing strongly in this year's Supercars series.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin, second-placed Fabian Coulthard and third-placed Shane van Gisbergen are all New Zealanders.

The family has taken the opportunity to travel and see more of southeast Queensland.

"We've been to Noosa and done a segway tour around Brisbane,” Kayla said.

"It's been a great holiday.”

The family will start preparing for their 2020 Australian adventure, probably to Darwin, after this round.