Supercars' evening success could see Ipswich go under lights

At Sydney Motorsport Park, for the first time in 21 years, Supercars held a night race on Australian soil. Mark Horsburgh

A NIGHT race at Queensland Raceway could be on the cards for the nation's premier motorsport category after a successful event in Sydney this month.

On a cool Sydney evening, thousands of fans descended on Sydney Motorsport Park for Supercars' first Australian night race in 21 years.

With night racing endorsed by drivers, teams and fans, Supercars' management has revealed a desire to roll out similar events across the calendar.

Queensland Raceway was once touted as a fitting place for Supercars to race under lights.

Category spokesman Cole Hitchcock said the Sydney race "showed the format could be transported to other venues" and said the suitability of Ipswich to a night race would need to be investigated.

"There are a lot of other elements involved on top of lighting the actual racing surface," he said.

"Whether Queensland Raceway could host a night race would require further discussion and consideration on a number of elements.

"It is also quite costly when you are talking temporary lighting, which is always a consideration."

Shifting racing from the afternoon to under lights was credited with rejuvenating the Sydney Motorsport Park Supercars event.

Mr Hitchcock said with the right support and planning, a night race in Ipswich "could be something to look at in future".

"Queensland Raceway is also quite unique due to the layout which might make it challenging to safely illuminate the in-field," he said.

An economic report handed to councillors on Monday revealed how July's Supercars event affected the economy.

It found, through a survey of Ipswich accommodation providers, accommodation was booked out and a total of 2186 rooms were booked as a direct result of the 2018 Ipswich SuperSprint.