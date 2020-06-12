Supercars drivers to miss the passion of fans on track

PROPELLED BY PASSION: Chaz Mostert says fans often shape the weekends of competitors and drivers will miss having them on hand at the track when the Supercars fire up at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27. Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

TEAM Walkinshaw driver Chaz Mostert will miss the sight of fans lining the track when the Virgin Australia Supercars Series roars back into action at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27.

Praising the sport’s governing body for its proactivity in charting a return, Mostert said while it was great for fans to have racing back, it would be strange not having them at the track en-masse.

He said there were a lot of passionate fans in motorsport supporting drivers and teams, and their backing often willed drivers to find an extra gear.

“It’s going to be a little tricky not having fans at these events until these restrictions lift,” he said.

“You see so many fans over so many years and there are so many familiar faces.

“It’s going to be a little bit weird and different for a lot of the drivers but it’s something we are just going to have to get used to.

“The drivers look forward to the signing sessions and the interaction with the fans.

“They really do shape how your weekend unfolds.

“You always find that little bit more in yourself to dig a little bit deeper when you have got that support and you see people wearing your shirts and things like that.

“You always know that they’re riding every lap with you, so it is going to be a little bit weird.

“In saying that, I’m sure they are pretty buzzed to even have sport back to watch on TV.”

With the disruption to the series caused by coronavirus, regional circuits are set to play a more prominent role this revised season.

Mostert said drivers last competed at Sydney Motorsport Park at night two years ago and while they had not visited the venue for sometime, he had enjoyed success there previously and it was good to have the event back on the calendar.

“It is great to these regional venues helping the series out in these tough times,” he said.

“It’s amazing.

“All our regional circuits are coming together to get behind Supercars and help out where they can.

“It’s good to see everyone supporting each other.”

Mostert said drivers would be active on social media ensuring fan engagement in the lead up to the Sydney event and would continue to interact with supporters in this way until they were allowed back at venues.

“There are a lot of passionate fans in our sport and hopefully that will help us get through this difficult period,” he said.