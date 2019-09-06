Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SURPRISE VISIT: Supercars Champion James Courtney and teammate Scott Pye recently paid a visit to BMA's Peak Downs mine.
SURPRISE VISIT: Supercars Champion James Courtney and teammate Scott Pye recently paid a visit to BMA's Peak Downs mine. Contributed
Business

Supercars champion makes surprise stop at Bowen Basin mine

Melanie Whiting
by
6th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUGE trucks are a common sight at mines, but it is not everyday you see a supercar zipping around.

Even rarer is a visit from Supercars Champion James Courtney and teammate Scott Pye alongside the awe-inspiring machine for a meet and greet with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance mine site staff.

But that is exactly what happened when National Group and its partner, Mobil 1 Mega Race team, brought the race cars to the BMA Peaks Downs coal mine.

National Group delivered the first of a series of excavators to the site earlier this year.

SURPRISE VISIT: Supercars Champion James Courtney and teammate Scott Pye recently visited BMA's Peak Downs mine.
SURPRISE VISIT: Supercars Champion James Courtney and teammate Scott Pye recently visited BMA's Peak Downs mine. Contributed

 

Its managing director Mark Ackroyd described the experience as "thrilling" for both operators and race car drivers.

"The atmosphere was exciting for the operators, the race cars and their drivers pulled up and there was some disbelief they were on site," he said.

"There were photographs, autographs and everything, it was something they haven't seen before. Even the race car drivers were amazed at some of the mining equipment too."

Mr Ackroyd described the visit as a show of appreciation for its customers, with Courtney and Pye posing for photos next to the colossal mining equipment.

"Before coming up to the Bowen Basin, we got told the National Group's machines were big, but you don't realise just how massive they are until you get here and see them in person. They are monsters," Courtney said.

bma bowen basin james courtney mining peak downs mine supercars
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Heavy smoke from morning fire affecting surrounding areas

    premium_icon Heavy smoke from morning fire affecting surrounding areas

    News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire which broke out this morning.

    Paramedics called to highway rollover

    premium_icon Paramedics called to highway rollover

    News The crash occurred on the eastbound lane

    IN COURT: Full names of 108 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 108 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    Boost for Ipswich Rotary with five new faces

    premium_icon Boost for Ipswich Rotary with five new faces

    News To ensure the group survives it must attract new members