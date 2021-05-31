Superb efforts: See why Ipswich club one of Qld’s best

Club champion and newly-appointed club co-captain Jude Thomas with his coach Peter Reeves and Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann at the awards presentation.

Club champion and newly-appointed club co-captain Jude Thomas with his coach Peter Reeves and Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann at the awards presentation.

SOME incredible performances were relived and major highlights shared at the Ipswich and District Athletic Club's latest presentation function.

New club captains ﻿Jude Thomas and Laylani Va'ai were also named for the next three years, taking over from Liz Melrose and Ben Thomas.

Jude Thomas, the club champion for 2020/21, and another under-20 achiever Va'ai were among the many award winners who celebrated outstanding seasons.

Thomas led the way with multiple successes at state and national level, including Australian selection after his impressive 1500m, 3km and 5km performances in recent months.

He set World Junior qualifying standards during his run of elite performances.

Ipswich athlete Jude Thomas on his way to victory at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. Thomas won the under-20 1500m and 5km national titles. Picture: Michael Thomas

Record-breaking heptathlete Charlize Goody was another standout performer after dominating her multiple events competition.

She was named Club Achiever of the Year for her incredible commitment and competition successes.

Goody was also recognised for "most club participation''.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding presents Charlize Goody with an award after her outstanding heptathlon season.

Club president Vic Pascoe was delighted to see so many talented regional athletes recognised at the Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

"It's been a fantastic year for the club not only in winning medals, doing PB's,'' Pascoe said.

"We have a record number members for this season - a total of 133 and this includes six volunteers and a committee of nine.''

The club recognised five Australian titleholders. They were Jude Thomas (U20 1500m, 3000m and 5000m), coached by Peter Reeves; Jessica Rowe (U18 hammer throw), coached by Michael Moore; and Goody (U16 heptathlon), coached by Mark Sills and Moore.

"To have 20 selected for the Nationals with 19 attending adds class to our club in a way that people are beginning to see this is the club for us,'' Pascoe said.

Des Johnston, President of the Queensland Athletics board and a former president of the Ipswich club in 1979, was guest speaker.

The former international track and field official shared his journey through athletics.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding attended and spoke about what was happening. That included a major issue - securing a tartan track in Ipswich.

Other regional politicians - Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann - and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden agreed the city needs a tartan track.

Among other guests to present awards were Ellie Dalton of Walker & Pender.

HONOUR BOARD

Ipswich & District Athletic Club Inc. presentation awards 2020/2021

Club Champion of 2020/2021: Jude Thomas

Club Achiever of the year: Charlize Goody

President's Award: Jade Lally (Open discus 60.36m)

Les Scott Encouragement: Kobe Blake & Cooper Blake

Kobe and Cooper Blake were encouraged to continue their athletics progress at the Brothers Leagues Club function. They are pictured with club patron Les Scott.

U20 Male (Bremer Chiropractic): Jude Thomas

U/20 Female (Bremer Chiropractic): Laylani Va'ai

Most Club Participation of 2020/2021: Charlize Goody

Australian titleholders 2020/21: Charlize Goody (U16 heptathlon 5041 points PB); Jessica Rowe (U18 hammer throw 53.57m); Jude Thomas (U20 1500m 3.47.44 WJQ) and U20 5000m 13.57.86 WJQ & Meet Record).

Club Captains Recognition Award: Jude Thomas

Volunteer of the Year 2020/2021: Rachelle & Kris Johnson

IDAC Recognition Award: Joshua Owens RR3

Club Rookies M & F of 2020/2021: Connor Shaw (T) & Jaimie Van Rensburg (F); Acacia Wohlsen: (T) Acacia Wohlsen (F).

Club Development: Erin Wright, Camryn Novinetz, Jude Thomas, Laylani Va'ai, Charlize Goody, Toby Stolberg, Jessica Rowe.

Highest Points for X-Country Male: Jude Thomas

High Points for X-Country Female: Tamara Carvolth

Highest points for X-Country Junior Male: Conor Mathewson

Highest Points for X-Country Junior Female: Tamika Ritchie

Tamika Ritchie receives her award from Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

Highest Points for Track Senior Male: Benjamin Thomas

Highest Points for Field Senior Male: Pharrell Eliu

Highest Points for Track Senior Female: Lily Vine

Highest Points for Field Senior Female: Charlize Goody

Highest Points for Track Junior Male: Joel Jakimowicz

Highest Points for Field Junior Male: Sebastien Sills

Highest Points for Track Junior Female: Isabella Willshire

Highest Points for Field Junior Female: Mackenzie Crowley

Highest Points for Track Masters Male: Michael Berlin

Highest Points for Field Masters Male: Darin Coombs

Highest Points for Track Masters Female: Sharyn Wells & Theresa Stolberg

Highest Points for Field Masters Female: Janet Webber

Club Recognition on Qld team selection: Holly-Maree Matthew (U14), Isabella Willshire (U14)

Abbie Severensin (U15), Joel Jakimowicz (U14)

Mackenzie Crowley (U14), Riley Novinetz (U15)

Hayley Condon (U15), Kali Taylor (U15)

Lily Vine (U16), Toby Stolberg (U16)

Charlize Goody (U16), Aldora Tuilaepa (U17)

Jessica Rowe (U17), Pharrell Eliu (U17)

Sophie Wilkins (U17), Erin Wright (U18)

Jamie Van Rensburg (U18), Laylani Va'ai (U20)

Jude Thomas (U20), Jade Lally (Open).