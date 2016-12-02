Superb comeback: Ipswich's Ali eyes World Cup return

WITH just under 12 months to the World Cup, Ali Brigginshaw hopes to time her run to perfection.

At the start of the year, the Ipswich-bred Australian rugby league player doubted she would represent her country again.

She had broken her right leg in three places representing South East Queensland. It was a horrible mishap nearing the peak of her international sporting career.

"Definitely,'' Brigginshaw said when asked if she was concerned about her playing future.

"I didn't think I would ever get back - when the screws and everything were still in there.''

She was out for 12 months, needing screws in her leg for three months to rejoin the damaged bone. More surgery was required to remove the screws.

However, persistence, hard work and a varied training program has seen the 2013 World Cup-winning five-eight back in contention for more national honours.

Having turned 27 on Thursday, Brigginshaw has extra motivation to complete her comeback and play a second World Cup in Australian colours.

She's back in the Australian Jillaroos training squad that recently had a camp at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast. It was her first time back with the Aussie women.

The Ipswich footballer is a part of the 30-strong squad also preparing for another camp in January before playing a series of matches leading to the 2017 World Cup tournament in Sydney and Brisbane. Next games include the All-Stars and Auckland Nines.

"I just tried to think of what else I can do if I didn't play rugby league,'' Brigginshaw said.

She wanted to be good enough to play the game again for Queensland and Australia.

The former Ripley touch player is now living at Eastern Heights where she's also started a new job in carpentry.

A mixture of boxing and CrossFit has helped Brigginshaw reach a level where she can again serve her country with pride.

"Finally I feel like there's no issues now and the leg doesn't even bother me at all,'' the former Raceview and Bremer State High School student said.

Half a season back playing club rugby for Souths in the Brisbane competition has also restored her confidence. The only setback was Souths losing the grand final.

"I don't strap it at all now,'' she said of her leg.

She's put boxing on hold after winning her first fight.

"I'm just trying to get stronger at the moment,'' she said, doing CrossFit training four times a week.

As she gets older, the former representative touch footballer said maintaining her fitness throughout the whole year was a major goal.

She also wants to bolster her strength after dropping from her normal 68kg playing weight to 62kg during her injury rehabilitation.

"Playing the Kiwis, you have to be strong,'' she said.

"They are just powerful.''

The Ipswich achiever said only about a quarter of Australia's 2013 World Cup winning squad are still with the Jillaroos.

"There's a lot of younger players coming through and a lot of people retired at the last World Cup,'' she said.

Brigginshaw last played for Australia in early 2015, having made her Aussie debut in 2009.

She knows that experience is a valuable weapon in the cut-throat world of international sport.

The playmaker's on-field instincts and skills during an Auckland Nines tournament were praised by former great Andrew Johns.

"I've seen her play three or four times. All the principles I try to teach the halves, she was already doing,'' Johns said.

"She understood timing, space, when to pass, when to run. She was a natural footy player.''

Brigginshaw played an important role in 2013, when Australia beat New Zealand 22-12 in the final. That was in England.

With another World Cup looming, that is the type of player Australia needs.

Australia has been drawn in Pool A with major rivals England and new team, the Cook Islands, for the tournament starting on November 16.

Qualifying matches will be played in Cronulla with the final set down for Brisbane on December 2.

All going to plan, one of Ipswich's most versatile sportswomen will be there.

Women's game moving forward

Ali Brigginshaw appreciated having major expenses covered when she represented Australia at the 2013 World Cup.

It was a sign of the sport's professionalism that women were starting to be looked after better.

"It's continuing, especially in camp and stuff,'' she said.

Brigginshaw is also excited about more recent developments including a boost in popularity for the NSW nine-a-side competition. "Hopefully it grows a bit more,'' she said. "I know Sydney are doing a lot for their girls.''

She's keen to see Queensland continue to improve its women's rugby league structure, with hopes that an Ipswich team plays in next year's Brisbane competition.

She's also keen to play for Queensland again in 2017.