Super W a dream realised for rugby loving women

FEISTY NSW prop Emily Robinson perfectly reflects what the birth of Super W means to her and generations of rugby-loving girls to come.

As a footy-centric kid she never even had the option of a female player poster to pin on her bedroom wall when she was growing up on the northern beaches of Sydney.

The captains: Jayne Kareroa (Rebels), Emily Robinson (NSW), Kirby Sefo (Reds), Shellie Milward (Brumbies) and Trileen Pomare (Western Force). Pic: Adam Head

"I've loved playing footy since I was nine-years-old because I was the girl who slept with a rugby ball not a teddy bear," Robinson, 25, said.

"I had a poster of (Wallaby) Phil Waugh on my wall because we were from the same junior club (Narrabeen Tigers) but there wasn't a poster of a women's player even if I wanted one.

"The nine-year-old me would be pretty pumped at the future for girls coming into the game and I'll be throwing a few yahoos when we kick-off Super W at Suncorp Stadium."

Pitching Queensland and NSW into a fierce derby first-up at 4pm tomorrow is ideal to spike interest before the Reds-Bulls Super Rugby clash and on TV through Fox Sports.

The five-team national competition for more than 150 players is a first for women's rugby and it has ramifications far beyond the seven-week window.

Queensland won the Global Tens earlier this year. Pic: AAP

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle was only missing from yesterday's launch at Ballymore because she is in Dublin starting the pitch for Australia to host the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"Super W is the final missing link to create a much bigger pathway and there's no way we are not going to have a good crack at (winning) the 2021 World Cup," Australian Women's Rugby president Josephine Sukkar said.

Sukkar is putting money where her mouth is with her Buildcorp company stepping up as Super W's naming rights sponsor.

With versatile female athletes swinging between the footy codes, the $1000 per match reward for players reaching the Wallaroos is the start of match payments in women's rugby.

With the rise of AFLW and rugby league's imminent national competition, rugby has a unique lure.

"Rugby for women has a carrot the others do not have with the Olympics and Commonwealth Games (in sevens) and a World Cup (in 15-a-side)," Sukkar said.

For now, tomorrow is something we can all understand ... underdogs Queensland taking a shot at NSW.