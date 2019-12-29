Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Inman celebrates scoring Brisbane Roar’s goal against the Jets. Picture: Getty Images
Brad Inman celebrates scoring Brisbane Roar’s goal against the Jets. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Super strike earns Roar much-needed point

by Marco Monteverde
29th Dec 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAD Inman screamer and a miraculous Jamie Young save rescued Brisbane Roar from total disaster in Saturday night's battle of the A-League cellar dwellers at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 to hosts Newcastle late in the contest and seemingly headed for a third straight defeat and last place on the ladder, the Roar fought back to earn a 1-1 draw.

Substitute Inman netted the equaliser and his first A-League goal in the 87th minute with a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area.

But the game was far from over, with the Roar needing the heroics of goalkeeper Young to secure a point.

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Left sprawling on the ground after being smashed on the chin from teammate Scott Neville as he came out to punch clear a corner, Young rose immediately to his feet to somehow get his hand to a goal-bound Ben Kantarovski header.

 

"I knew the ball wasn't clear so I just had to get on with it and make the reaction save," Young said.

"It wasn't easy but it's part and parcel of football."

Young also made a crucial save in the 80th minute to deny Angus Thurgate, who seemed certain to double Newcastle's lead and seal the three points.

Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young makes a reaction save. Picture: Getty Images
Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young makes a reaction save. Picture: Getty Images

"I tried to stay as big as I could and tried to make him beat me and lucky enough I got a hand to it," said the experienced gloveman, who admitted it had been a tough time at the club after an ordinary start to the season under coach Robbie Fowler.

"We want results to be better and I know our manager wants that as well, and he's probably pulling his hair out as to why that is."

Liverpool legend Fowler swung the axe on the team beaten 2-0 by Western United in Brisbane's previous start on December 13, making five changes to the starting team.

In a revamped forward line, teenage debutant Mirza Muratovic and Aaron Amadi-Holloway came in for Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Roy O'Donovan, the scorer six goals this season.

Elsewhere, midfielder Jacob Pepper and defenders Daniel Bowles and Jack Hingert replaced Rahmat Akbari, Stefan Mauk and Jordan Courtney-Perkins.

It was Hingert's first A-League match since February when he suffered an ACL tear that led to a knee reconstruction.

Brisbane had the first chance of the game after just five minutes when midfielder Aiden O'Neill forced a good save out of Jets goalkeeper Glen Moss.

Roar coach Robbie Fowler during the match. Picture: AAP
Roar coach Robbie Fowler during the match. Picture: AAP

However, the Jets withstood early pressure and went ahead in the 32nd minute through former Roar star Dimitri Petratos.

Brisbane defenders were caught ball-watching as they allowed Jason Hoffman to be first to a Matt Millar cross.

Hoffman's shot was parried by keeper Young but the loose ball fell into the path of Petratos, who finished with authority.

The Roar have little time to dwell on the draw, with their next match on Wednesday night against Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium.

They could be without skipper Tom Aldred, who was forced off in the 50th minute with an upper-leg injury.

 

NEWCASTLE JETS 1 (Dimitri Petratos 32m) BRISBANE ROAR 1 (Bradden Inman 87m) at McDonald Jones Stadium. Crowd: 7,449. Referee: Alireza Faghani

--

More Stories

Show More
a-league brad inman brisbane roar football newcastle jets soccer

Just In

    Riot breaks out at house party

    Riot breaks out at house party
    • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        After 22 years out, Ipswich cricketer at top of his game

        premium_icon After 22 years out, Ipswich cricketer at top of his game

        Sport The Northsiders club president is enjoying his most successful top grade season juggling three crucial roles.

        • 29th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Police chase results in teen arrest

        premium_icon Police chase results in teen arrest

        Crime Police charged a teen following the pursuit of an alleged stolen car

        Ipswich’s biggest heart serving meals for 30 years

        premium_icon Ipswich’s biggest heart serving meals for 30 years

        News There’s an old saying that goes “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day...

        2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        premium_icon 2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        News Earlier this month we asked residents what would be on their wishlist for Ipswich...