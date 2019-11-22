Menu
Tommy Talau at Wests Tigers training. Picture: Wests Tigers
Super signing: Tigers lock in teen sensation

by Dean Ritchie
22nd Nov 2019 7:55 AM
A rising star rated the best prospect at Wests Tigers since James Tedesco has re-signed at Concord for another two seasons.

Tommy Talau, 19, the son for former Bulldogs and New Zealand centre Willie Talau, is expected to start next season in the centres.

Talau made his NRL debut against Manly in round 22 this year. He has played just one first grade match.

Just last month, Wests Tigers champion Benji Marshall said: "Tommy Talau has the most potential of any young kid I have seen since James Tedesco.

"Yeah, (it is a big call) but the potential is there and of course he has to fulfil it. But with the right work ethic, I think he'll have a lot to offer this club."

Talau was to come off contract after next season but is now locked away until the end of 2022.

He is favourite to take the centre position vacated by North Queensland-bound Esan Marsters.

Talau - a former Australian Schoolboy - could play in the centres with Moses Mbye, leaving Corey Thompson and Paul Momirovski to fight for a wing spot.

 

Tommy Talau at pre-season training. Picture: Tigers Digital
Tommy Talau shows off his impressive rig. Picture: Tigers Digital
David Nofoaluma is expected to be the other winger with Latrell Mitchell - assuming Wests Tigers can finalise the deal - to start from fullback. Robert Jennings will also be pushing for an NRL position.

Wests Tigers are expected to make Talau's retention official later today.

Talau played in last year's SG Ball grand final for Canterbury, and was top tryscorer, before being lured away by Wests Tigers.

Willie Talau played 101 matches for the Bulldogs.

