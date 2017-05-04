Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555km/hr in SEQ

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY two F/A 1-F Super Hornets will be flying as low as 45m over south-east Queensland, the Royal Australian Air Force has announced.

The low-level flight is being conducted as a navigation exercise and will also see the aircraft travel over Western Queensland to coastal Northern New South Wales near Evans Head and then coastal northbound to Sunshine Coast.

The best vantage point for those near the Ipswich region will be when the Super Hornets leave Amberley at 2pm then pass Wivenhoe Dam at 3.50pm.

Times:

• Timbarra National Park: 2.50pm

• Evans Head: 3.03pm

• Lennox Head: 3.09pm

• Byron bay: 3.10pm

• Gold Coast / Coolangatta: 3.18pm

• The Gold Coast Spit: 3.21pm

• North Tip of Sth Stradbroke Island: 3.27pm

• North Tip Moreton Island: 3.33pm

• Bribie Island: 3.36pm

• Sunshine Coast: 3.40pm

• Wivenhoe Dam: 3.50pm

A RAAF spokesperson confirmed the F/A-18F low level navigation activity was designed to get crews experienced in air to ground training.



"The aircraft will depart from Amberley at 2pm and transit to the western airspace in South-West Queensland for high level air to air training," the spokesperson said.



"The F/A-18F aircraft will then descend to begin the low level navigation exercise from the south-western Queensland to Evans Head. The aircraft will transit northbound along the coast at low level all the way to the Sunshine Coast before returning to Amberley.



"This raise-train-sustain exercise is an important part of the vital training Air Combat Group aircrew conduct to develop the necessary skills used to maintain Australia's air combat capability."

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.



"Air Force is committed to ensuring every effort is made to minimise any inconvenience to residents and will avoid built-up areas where possible. The ongoing support of local communities is appreciated," the spokesperson said.



"Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves pilots and weapons systems officers maintaining skills in low level navigation training."



"Please be advised the times can change due to weather, or operational constraints."