'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

A NEW 'super dump' is being planned for Ipswich.

If approved, the facility at Swanbank could take 15.7 million cubic metres of waste over 18-years.

That's enough waste to fill 6280 Olympic swimming pools.

Waste operators BMI Group lodged the application for the 'Ipswich Resource Recovery Facility' on Whitwood Rd this month.

This application is for a different facility to the BMI site highlighted in December last year after residents raised concerns regarding a large pile of rubbish.

The new facility has already been dubbed a 'super dump' by environmental group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments.

IRATE says, if approved, this would be one of the country's biggest dumps.

BMI has confirmed the waste would be trucked in from a variety of places, including New South Wales, to fill the former New Hope Coal mine in the New Chum Enterprise Area.

The mining pit is 21 ha.

The site is about 7 km east of the Ipswich CBD and would be less than a five minute car ride from a fairly new estate on the other side of the Cunningham Hwy.

The site has been vacant since mining activities wrapped up and has since filled with water.

BMI Group says the former coal mine would be filled with construction and demolition waste only - not putrescible or odour generating waste.

BMI Group General Manager Mark Dekker said only "low-level contaminated soils and dry construction, demolition, commercial and industrial waste" would be placed in the landfill.

A map showing the area relevant to BMI Group's latest application with Ipswich city Council to establish a new waste facility. Source: PD Online

He said the development of the facility would create new jobs and "drive supplier and contractor opportunities".

Ipswich City Council has not yet made a decision on the application, lodged on February 9.

IRATE president Jim Dodrill said Ipswich City Council should reject the application.

"I don't think anybody in Ipswich would be happy about this," Mr Dodrill said.

"The council should reject this application. It's not compatible with the residential areas that are adjoining the site.

"The group has been calling it a super dump. I've been calling it a mega dump because of the physical size of the footprint of the landfill and the projected amount of waste the company is expecting to receive.

Mr Dodrill said at 15.7 million cubic metres, equal to 1.1 million tonnes of waste a year, the facility would be "by far one of the largest dumps in Australia".

In a covering letter lodged with the application environmental consultant Mark Rigby states the site will ultimately be rehabilitated, providing greenspace that will link up with the existing Six Mile Creek greenspace corridor.

Ipswich City Council recently refused an application from a waste operator to expand the height of a nearby landfill site.

But says it must consider all application, in line with Queensland planning legislation.

"Whilst under the legislation these applications must be assessed on their merits, council has concerns about the raising of landfill mounds beyond the original mining voids they were intended to rehabilitate," an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

"The regulation and tracking of interstate waste is the responsibility of the Queensland Government and as such council does not have visibility over this data that would enable us to comment.

"Council also made a submission to the Queensland Waste Enquiry which called for the reintroduction of a waste levy."

The application will also be referred to the State Government for approval.