SUPER DUMP: MP says it's Ipswich's Adani

A PROPOSED landfill has been labelled "Ipswich's Adani" by a state member while another says she "won't hold a good corporate back".

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said since BMI Group lodged an application to establish a new landfill at New Chum, her office had been inundated with calls from concerned residents.

The site is a disused mine site and the company has proposed to fill the void created by mining activity with demolition and also construction waste.

She said Ipswich City councillors should make a decision on whether or not they consider more landfill developments to be desirable for the city or not.

"I am standing shoulder to shoulder with the community on this," Ms Miller said.

"People do not want more dumps in Ipswich.

"It's Ipswich's Adani."

The controversial Adani coal mine in Central Queensland has been met with wide community opposition, although some communities have expressed support for the job creating project.

BMI says it already employs 85 people but has not specified how many new jobs would be created if the proposed landfill goes ahead.

Meanwhile, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the BMI appeared to be a "good corporate citizen" and that its proposal filled a need within the Ipswich community.

"Ipswich is a town built on heavy industries such as rail and coal mining," Ms Howard said.

"One of the legacies of that mining history is some pretty big holes in the ground."

Ms Howard said she did not support any activity that could be harmful to the environment.

"But I will not be the person who rejects the notion of a good company, with runs on the board, establishing an industry in my electorate that creates jobs and that potentially can fill a need.

"If they want to fill a need and fill a hole at the same time in my electorate I am not going to hold them back."

HOUSES OR DUMP: Bundamba resident David Harris isnt passionately opposed to the proposed dump saying rubbish has to go somewhere but he says, landfill shouldnt be established so close to a growing residential housing estate. David Nielsen

'People's rubbish needs to go somewhere'

BUNDAMBA resident David Harris understands rubbish needs to go somewhere.

He's not passionately opposed to the new landfill proposed less than a five minute drive from his house in Bergins Rise Estate but doesn't agree with it either.

Mr Harris and his wife have lived in the estate on the other side of the Cunningham Highway Hwy for about six years.

When they moved in, theirs was the first house on the street.

Since, at least 60 more houses have been built and more are under construction.

The estate is about 13 minutes from Ipswich CBD.

The mine void waste operator BMI has proposed to fill with construction and demolition waste is about 7kms from the Ipswich CBD.

"We need landfill," Mr Harris said.

"People make rubbish and you have to dump it somewhere.

"But a dump of any kind needs to be away from where people are living, not right next to growing residential areas.

"The area around Ripley and Springfield is growing so quickly - - it doesn't seem smart to open a landfill nearby."

Mr Harris said if the council approved the dump he wouldn't be up in arms; as long as there was no stench to accompany the development.

"I'm sure the council would lay down some clear guidelines when approving that sort of a development," he said.

For Mr Harris, the ultimate solution to reduce the amount of rubbish headed to Queensland landfills is for residents to produce less waste.

"People should make more of an effort to recycle and compost," he said.