SUPER CELL: 'It was like Cyclone Debbie' with 104km/h wind

MORE than 10,000 properties lost power on Tuesday, about 9.40pm in the Mackay and Isaac regional council areas.

It was the result of a suspected super-cell which has ripped through the coal fields in the afternoon and evening with winds up to 104kmhr.

Close to 3000 of those homes and businesses without power are in Moranbah.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said 10 calls to State Emergency Services had been made in the Moranbah area for "significant" jobs, including fallen trees across roads and roofs off houses.

It is understood SES was patrolling with Queensland Police officers to ensure roads to hospitals are not obstructed.

Two Qantaslink flights to Moranbah were delayed and two others were diverted to Mackay tonight as strong winds batter the region.



Virgin flight VA621 from Brisbane due to land in Mackay at 9.45pm has been delayed and is currently circling the sky offshore.



Mackay Airport logged windspeeds of 67km/h at 9.30pm according to BOM.

Part of a sail ripped off in Moranbah

EARLIER 9.30pm:

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Proserpine, Charters Towers, Bowen, Townsville, Moranbah, Collinsville, Hamilton Island, St Lawrence, Sarina, Pentland and Ayr.

There have been weather observations of wind gust at Emerald of 90km/hr at 5:57pm, wind gust at Clermont of 93km/hr at 5:53pm, 4-8cm hailstones Northwest of Clermont at about 3:50pm, 2-4cm hailstones at Bluff at about 3:30pm.

EARLIER 8.15pm:

POWERLINES are down, roofs have been ripped off and trees knocked over after a severe storm rolled through Moranbah and the coal fields this evening.



The Bureau of Meteorology recorded winds speeds of over 100km/h in the mining town just after 7pm.



Crane operator from Rural View, Luke Farnell said it was equivalent to the Cyclone Debbie when it passed through Mackay on March 28.



"Mate I would describe it as catastrophic," he said.



The 40-year-old, who was born and bred, in Mackay said the storm had taken down power poles, poinciana trees that were more than eight inches round, lifted-up and pushed trampolines 12m and "a mate's roof was blown off and his neighbour's room was half ripped off".



"It lasted for 25 minutes of absolutely gale force winds," he said.

"Moranbah has lost all of its power."



He said the lightning was "blue" and he wasn't sure if that was transformers exploding.

"It was something like I have never witnessed before," he said.



BOM meteorologist Michael Paech said there were winds of up to 104km/h recorded at 7.03pm at Moranbah Airport and it was suspected it was a super cell.



"We had significant cells through the coal fields and Isaac today and a number of severe observations," he said.



These observations also included winds of 93km/h at Clermont, 91kmhr south of Emerald.



The weather also brought rain, with 51mm recorded in Moranbah, and 48mm at Deverill.



Mackay Police Inspector Ian Haughton has urged people in the area to stay safe and not to travel unnecessarily.

"The best place for you to be as this storm hits is safely inside your homes," he said.



"We have seen the power of it as it hit Moranbah, and although it has caused damage to a number of powerlines and trees, we haven't received any reports on injuries to people.



"I would like to ask people that don't need to be on the roads to please stay at home. We need those roads accessible to all our emergency services to respond quickly if the need arises.



"Also make sure that you don't approach or touch powerlines that may have been bought down."