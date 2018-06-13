Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Supashock on Land 400 combat contracts

13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH won't be the only city to benefit from investments by Rheinmetall Defence.

South Australia's Supashock has partnered with Rheinmetall Defence to develop a load handling system that significantly improves efficiency and safety for the loading of containers and other items onto vehicles.

It has been designed for Rheinmetall's logistic vehicle (HX77 8x8) and its future derivative which is being delivered for the German Army.

The same company is establishing a manufacturing base at Redbank to deliver the Land 400 contract, supplying combat vehicles to the Australian army.

The $5 billion contract is expected to create 350 new long-term jobs with export opportunities for existing businesses in Ipswich over the coming decades. Overall, the contract could support more than 1000 new jobs within in Ipswich.

ipswich business land 400 contract rheinmetall
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Samsung Galaxy tablet to sweeten QT digital deal

    Samsung Galaxy tablet to sweeten QT digital deal

    News NOTHING sweetens an already great deal like getting a new Samsung tablet thrown in on top.

    From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

    premium_icon From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

    Pets & Animals Beloved feline's story found in Germany

    'Rigid, soft and flexible': A guide to plastic recycling

    'Rigid, soft and flexible': A guide to plastic recycling

    Environment It is the one aspect residents are most confused about

    • 13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    Tragic crash leads mum to offer support to grieving parents

    premium_icon Tragic crash leads mum to offer support to grieving parents

    News Death of son leaves big hole in Ipswich mum's heart.

    • 13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners