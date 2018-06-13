Supashock on Land 400 combat contracts

IPSWICH won't be the only city to benefit from investments by Rheinmetall Defence.

South Australia's Supashock has partnered with Rheinmetall Defence to develop a load handling system that significantly improves efficiency and safety for the loading of containers and other items onto vehicles.

It has been designed for Rheinmetall's logistic vehicle (HX77 8x8) and its future derivative which is being delivered for the German Army.

The same company is establishing a manufacturing base at Redbank to deliver the Land 400 contract, supplying combat vehicles to the Australian army.

The $5 billion contract is expected to create 350 new long-term jobs with export opportunities for existing businesses in Ipswich over the coming decades. Overall, the contract could support more than 1000 new jobs within in Ipswich.