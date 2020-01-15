Menu
QUEENLANDERS: Ipswich’s Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston and Ruth Johnston hope to defat NSW Metro and reach the T20 final at the national under-18 championships.
Sunshine State on a roll in Tas

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:47 PM
CRICKET: Three Ipswich Logan Hornets have helped Queensland to four T20 wins from as many starts at the under-18 women’s Australian Cricket Championships in Hobart.

The Queenslanders have already bested Victoria Metro, the CA XI, Northern Territory and Tasmania.

Vice-captain Ellie Johnston has been instrumental. She has amassed the second highest amount of runs of any batter, including scores of 71 not out against the CA XI and 51 versus Tasmania. Off spinning cousin Ruth Johnston has been among the side’s standouts with the ball, picking up several crucial scalps and generally making it hard to score.

Back-up keeper Kira Holmes has been effective when given a chance behind the stumps. Queensland enters tomorrow’s semi-final against NSW Metro full of confidence.

“It is our game to win,” parent Anthony Johnston said.

“They’re nowhere near the force they have been in the past.” If successful, the maroons will face the winner of Vic Metro and ACT/NSW country in the T20 decider.

