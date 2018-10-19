Menu
Sunshine's short reprieve with more rain on the way

Emma Clarke
by
19th Oct 2018

THE sun was shining in Ipswich on Thursday but it was a short-lived reprieve with more showers expected on the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect partly cloudy conditions with only the slight chance of showers today but a high chance of showers will return on Saturday and into the working week.

Temperatures will peak at 29C today, heating up to day time maximums of 30C on Saturday.

Temperatures will cool off on Monday as the showers return but increase to the low 30s again by Tuesday.

It's slightly warmer than usual, as temperatures in October in Ipswich normally range between 16.9C and 28.5C.

Just 13mm of rainfall is expected over the next five days but next Wednesday will be the best chance of any significant falls, with up to 8mm expected.

