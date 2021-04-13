Menu
ZL - Undead Arena
Sunshine Coast’s first virtual reality centre coming soon

Matty Holdsworth
13th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Another world is coming to the Sunshine Coast full of zombies, laser shooters, aliens and "mind bending" experiences.

A virtual reality attraction will soon be part of the region's entertainment offerings when Zero Latency VR Sunshine Coast opens in June.

An office space at Birtinya is being fitted out this week to feature a "tennis court sized arena" capable of transforming the minds of players into a "whole new world".

Owners Renae Kingston and her partner Paul fell in love with the virtual reality concept after trying out Zero Latency on the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Ms Kingston said her whole family were immediately addicted, so much so they bought their own centre.

A virtual reality experience will soon be part of the Coast's entertainment offerings when Zero Latency VR Sunshine Coast opens in June.
Ms Kingston said there would be eight games for punters to try, for ages 10 and up. The zombie courses will be for ages 13 and up.

"It's super scary too. One of the zombies bit me on the neck, you don't feel it of course but it made me scream," Ms Kingston said.

"It's so real.

"Some of the courses are really trippy, mind bending, you can run up walls, go around and be a sniper, it's so cool."

She said the sky was the limit for virtual reality

Ms Kingston said they invested about $500,000 into the business all up with an opening date expected to be around the second week of June.

She said interest had been overwhelming so far.

Some of the games include the Zombie Survival where players work together to fend off swarms of zombies, the Engineerium where players enter an ancient, alien world where gravity is not as it seems and a player vs. player game called Sol Raiders.

Then there's Singularity, where players enter an immersive, sci-fi shooter on a station stranded in space.

However, Ms Kingston said it was the Undead Arena which was by far the most popular.

It's based on a post-apocalyptic world where survivors band together in fortified cities.

"I'm not a gamer, but I can't get enough of it," she said.

The Birtinya centre will be the third in Queensland when it opens, alongside attractions in Brisbane, the Gold Coast. There are also centres in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

birtinya sunshine coast entertainment zero latency vr sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

