Crime

Woman 'strangled, raped, robbed' in horrific DV attack

Mark Furler
by
10th Mar 2020 5:19 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been subjected to a horrifying series of alleged attacks, including being strangled, raped and robbed at knifepoint.

Police said a 54-year-old man had been charged with 13 serious domestic violence related offences following the alleged attacks.

The woman's ordeal began about 10am on Friday when a man attended her home near Caloundra and allegedly physically assaulted her over a prolonged period.

During this time, the woman was allegedly strangled, causing her to lose consciousness, raped and held against her will, police alleged.

The woman suffered significant injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

An investigation commenced after the woman escaped and reported what had happened to police.

About 8.30am on Monday, the woman was walking along Queen St at Kings Beach with her young son when she noticed the man allegedly following her.

The man caught up with the pair and allegedly assaulted the woman while armed with a knife, stealing her handbag during the altercation.

The woman and boy sought refuge at a nearby business, without suffering any physical injuries.

On Monday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at a residence near Caloundra where the 54-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

The man has been charged with two counts each of rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation. He has also been charged with four counts of aggravated breach of a Domestic Violence Protection Order, one count each of deprivation of liberty, threatening violence and stealing.

He was denied police bail and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

