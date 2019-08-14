Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAND FINALISTS: University and Caloundra in action. Photo: John McCutcheon.
GRAND FINALISTS: University and Caloundra in action. Photo: John McCutcheon.
Sport

Sunshine Coast rugby union grand finals to be live streamed

Steele Taylor
13th Aug 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 14th Aug 2019 9:15 AM

RUGBY UNION: Sunshine Coast Rugby Union grand finals will be live streamed on Saturday.

The Sunshine Coast Daily will bring you the games, in collaboration with USQ's TV and Radio Broadcast team, via its website.

Teams from Caloundra, University, Wynnum, Noosa and Caboolture will be involved in matches at Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club, Sunshine Beach.

Viewers will be able to follow all the action from 10.30am, when the first of four matches will be contested.

The showpiece encounter will be a much-anticipated A-grade clash between Caloundra and University from 4pm.

If you miss the matches or want to catch the best bits, the Daily will also show replays and highlights packages.

Viewers need to be a Sunshine Coast Daily subscriber to see the games.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOR FULL DIGITAL ACCESS

YOUR BEST LOCAL NEWS FOR $5 A MONTH FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS

Go to www.sunshinecoastdaily.com.au to see the live stream, replays and highlights.

Games to be live streamed at sunshinecoastdaily.com.au

10.30am: Women, Noosa v Caboolture

Midday: Colts, University v Noosa

2pm: Reserves, Wynnum v Noosa

4pm: A-grade, Caloundra v University

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fire crews respond as ute goes up in flames

    premium_icon Fire crews respond as ute goes up in flames

    News Fire crews have responded to a car fire at a produce facility

    • 14th Aug 2019 9:31 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 164 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 164 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Police beef up presence after ‘threats’ at school

    premium_icon Police beef up presence after ‘threats’ at school

    News Dozens of police cars arrived at a school southwest of Brisbane

    Humble truckie first to announce tilt at councillor

    premium_icon Humble truckie first to announce tilt at councillor

    Council News A Brassall truckie and dad is the first to announce his intentions.