Dying retiree's nightmare looking after profoundly deaf wife

A DEAF man with a terminal asbestos-related disease has told a court of his care for his profoundly deaf wife, who suffers from frequent epileptic seizures.

Syd Lacey, 73, is seeking almost six million dollars in damages as a result of suffering mesothelioma, including $4.8 million for his future loss of his capacity to care for his 70-year-old wife.

The landmark asbestos-related trial against James Hardie is the first of its kind to go to trial in Queensland in 20 years.

Giving videotaped evidence from his Noosaville home in April, Mr Lacey lip-read the questions from lawyers.

The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard how Mr Lacey's wife, Marion Lacey, had cracked almost all her ribs, twice injured her pelvis and cracked her ankle during epileptic seizures.

Reading from a diary in which he recorded her seizures between August, 2016 and February this year, Mr Lacey told of his wife's frequent confusion after seizures.

Mr Lacey told how his wife received third degree burns, resulting in her spending six weeks in hospital and having six weeks of home care, after she spilt hot coffee on herself.

Mr Lacey explained how his wife had been sitting in a vinyl chair and had remained sitting in the hot spilt liquid, because she had no feeling as she was coming out of the seizure.

Mrs Lacey, who had viral meningitis as an infant, suffers grand mal and petit mal seizures and frequently came out of them feeling confused, the court heard.

Syd Lacey, 73, a Noosaville retiree suffering from terminal mesothelioma caused as a result of exposure to James Hardie products that contained asbestos while working as a carpenter. File Picture

Mr Lacey told of once finding his wife at the door of their hotel room, about to leave in her nightie before he stopped her, and of a time she had a seizure while on her own in a Coles supermarket.

"That's what happened when I let her go by herself," Mr Lacey said.

He said he had been in their car asleep, but as soon as he saw an ambulance he knew something had happened to his wife.

"From that day on she has never been out in Coles or shopping by herself," Mr Lacey said.

Mr Lacey also told of finding his wife's pillow bloodied from her biting the inside of her mouth during a seizure.

He said when his wife showered he had to sit on a bathroom stool and watch, in case she had a seizure, and he had to shut all drawers because she could fall and cut her face.

Mr Lacey's 73, mesothelioma was caused as a result of exposure to James Hardie products that contained asbestos.

Mr Lacey, who has been carer for his deaf wife, Marion, 70, was exposed to the products while working as a carpenter in Queensland in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Lacey's case is set down for trial for four days. He is seeking $5.9 million in damages from Amaca Pty Ltd (formerly James Hardie & Coy Pty Ltd).

Liability for Mr Lacey's injuries have been admitted and the main issue in the trial is about the amount of damages to be awarded for Mr Lacey's loss of long term care and support for Mrs Lacey.

The bulk of the damages being sought in the claim are to compensate for Mr Lacey's lost ability to provide long term care and support for his wife Marion, the court heard earlier today.

Counsel for Mr Lacey, Michael Grant-Taylor, QC, earlier described poignant documents that went very much to the issue of general damages.

"From a very early age Mrs Lacey was struck down with epilepsy," Mr Grant-Taylor said.

"She is not just deaf, but profoundly deaf and suffers anxiety and depression."

Mr Grant-Taylor said it was important that Justice David Boddice viewed the videos from the Laceys to understand Mrs Lacey's very limited speech capacity.

He said it was difficult to understand what Mrs Lacey would need, once Mr Lacey was no longer there to care for her.

Mr Grant-Taylor said some damages had been agreed between the parties, but some would be disputed.

Before the opening of the case, Jonathan Walsh of Maurice Blackburn, representing Mr Lacey, said if successful, the case would set a precedent for mesothelioma damages in Queensland.