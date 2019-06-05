Council ‘confused’ over mansion extension: builder

Wayne Dwyer says the partitions on the extension fold down on hydraulic hinges.

Wayne Dwyer says the partitions on the extension fold down on hydraulic hinges.

THE Sunshine Coast Council is investigating a third-tier extension which a prominent builder says he will use as a vital "community facility" at one of Queensland's most exclusive estates.

Wayne Dwyer, owner of Dwyer Quality Homes, has attracted the attention of council officers for allegedly progressing a rooftop recreational deck and bar at his mansion without approval. Any construction over 8.5m is not allowed under the planning scheme that covers the riverfront enclave of Minyama Island, where home prices range from $5 million to $8 million.

A council spokesman said assessable development, such as this, could not be carried out unless all necessary permits were in effect and "council can confirm it is investigating this matter".

Wayne Dwyer says the partitions on the extension fold down on hydraulic hinges.

Mr Dwyer told The Courier-Mail that council was "confused about the whole thing" and while he had seen council staff driving past almost daily, he was not doing anything illegal.

He said he had begun construction on the component over 8.5m, but stopped when told to by council, pending the appropriate approvals.

"With anything above 8.5m, there's definitely no work going on, but we are working on other elements."

When asked about the bar area structure and glass partitions visible above the roof, Mr Dwyer said: "it all folds down and is on hydraulic hinges". He said if the project, which was "three-quarters done", was not approved, he would appeal the decision.

The project has also been handed Workplace Health and Safety Queensland stop work notices for not managing risks, or adhering to safety protocols, for contractors working at height.

On March 28 this year, Mr Dwyer and his wife Vicki lodged an application to include a recreational deck for wider community use with artificial grass for activities such as tennis, handball, bocce, socialising and dodge ball.

The extension includes a bar and recreational deck.

They said Minyama Island did not have any parks or other community areas.

"We are going to form a small Minyama social group and try and have regular gatherings and enjoy a few activities," they said.

On April 10, council officers told the Dwyers the application could not proceed. They were told an impact assessment and public notification process was required.