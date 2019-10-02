Suns name price for young stud

Add another name to the likely Hawthorn acquisition list, with a Demons defender keen to move to Waverley Park.

Plus the Suns name their price for outgoing midfielder Jack Martin - but not for their prized top draftee, because he's not up for trade.

SUNS NAME ASKING PRICE FOR MARTIN

Gold Coast won't let Jack Martin go without seeking strong compensation back, with the club's list boss declaring the midfielder is worth a first-round pick.

The out-of-contract Martin has received interest from three clubs, but his preference is to eventually land at Carlton, which has made no secret of its desire to secure a small forward.

Suns general manager of list and strategy Craig Cameron said on Tuesday the Suns had held "preliminary discussions" with Carlton about Martin, but added he was hoping to catch up with Blues counterpart Stephen Silvagni at the draft combine this week to elaborate.

Speaking on AFL Trade Radio, Cameron said he hadn't spoken with the Western Bulldogs about their well-known interest in Martin, but he added a third club that Martin hadn't nominated had approached the Suns in a preliminary conversation.

"He's played 98 games, he's probably coming to the peak of his football career, he's 25 years of age, it's before free agency - if he plays one more year with us he's a free agent - you know where I'm going with that sort of build-up. I think he's a first-round selection for mine," Cameron told AFL Trade Radio.

Carlton currently holds Pick 9 in the draft, but that selection is likely to be used in a possible deal with Sydney for Tom Papley. Its next selection isn't until early third round (Pick 41).

The Blues may have to look at parting with their future first-round pick in order to land Martin this year.

DEE NOMINATES HAWKS

Melbourne defender Sam Frost wants to play at the Hawks in 2019 after requesting a trade on Tuesday afternoon, reports 7 News' Tom Browne.

Despite playing all 22 games in 2019, Frost still hasn't received a contract offer from the Demons, which has led to interest from rival clubs.

Frost last month confirmed Hawthorn had inquired about him, while he hinted North Melbourne also had some interest.

Melbourne's Sam Frost played all 22 games in 2019. Picture: Michael Klein

But on Tuesday night, Browne reported Frost had settled on a preferred destination.

"I can tell you he'll request a trade to Hawthorn," Browne told 7 News Melbourne.

"Hawthorn and North are both interested, mainly Hawthorn. They'll now work on a (trade) request to Hawthorn, that was official late (Tuesday) afternoon."

Frost played 21 games for the Giants before crossing to Melbourne, where he's added another 70 matches to his overall AFL tally.

YOUNG GUN NOT ON THE TABLE

The Suns have boldly declared they won't trade No. 2 draft pick Jack Lukosius under any circumstances.

A star prospect out of South Australia, Lukosius hasn't signed a new deal ever since the Suns took him early in last year's national draft.

That's led to conjecture over whether Lukosius will eventually request a move home.

Asked on AFL Trade Radio whether the club would consider trading Lukosius to an SA-based club for the right price, Suns list boss Craig Cameron said: "No we think Jack's going to be a good player for our footy club for a long time, so Jack's not on the table at all."

Lukosius is a versatile key-position player that's just as capable as a forward or defender. He stated 2019 in the attacking 50 before pushing onto a wing then eventually finishing in the defensive arc.

"I think he can play where he is at the moment, down back, for quite a while and develop his game," Cameron said.

"When he gets a bit more strength through his body, he's going to be a 195cm rebounder.

"I think that's where he'll play the first half of his career and then he might develop as a forward after that.

"But with his ability to read the ball and long-term become a good intercept mark, it'll be hard to move him out of the back-half."