Josh Kennedy in action in Lismore yesterday for the Swans against the Suns. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Suns learn one big AFL lesson from Swans

by Tom Boswell
10th Mar 2019 5:48 PM
IF the Suns wanted a measuring stick going into 2019, they now have it.

A near full-strength Gold Coast were beaten by Sydney 19.9 (123) to 11.15 (81) at Oakes Oval in Lismore in front of a few thousands football fans on Sunday in their second and final JLT Series game.

Sydney took control from the source and picked the Suns apart with their ball movement and transition while a clunky Suns team struggled to find their targets inside 50m.

Gold Coast wrestled their way back into the game in the opening quarter, with a goal after the siren by Brayden Fiorini levelling scores going into the first break.

George Hewett of the Swans in action during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval on March 10, 2019 in Lismore, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
The Swans found rhythm again in the second, finding space through the corridor and shrugging off tackles before going to hold a 42-point lead going into halftime.

Rankine left the field with a hamstring injury in the second term and never returned while Aaron Young joined him in the third after injuring his ankle.

Nick Blakey of the Swans competes for the ball during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval on March 10, 2019 in Lismore, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
The margin to the Swans was 38-points going into the final term where Gold Coast failed to rollover in positive signs for coach Stuart Dew's men who fell away as games went on last year.

