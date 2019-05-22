Fiorini points finger at Suns midfield

Brayden Fiorini was outstanding for Gold Coast despite their loss to the Power. Picture: Sarah Reed.

SUNS leader Brayden Fiorini says Gold Coast's midfield need to take ownership for the club's second half slump that led to their loss to Port Adelaide.

Fiorini was a shining light in a bleak second half for Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, producing a career-high 38 disposals, the same number the Suns were beaten by.

Suns coach Stuart Dew singled out the 21-year-old and Jack Bowes (24 disposals, one goal) for their ability to impact the game in the later stages but lamented the lack of influence of the others who featured in the midfield, many with much more AFL experience.

Port Adelaide had 35 more entries inside the forward 50m in the second half and Fiorini said it was up to the midfield to take ownership and improve.

"It was Port's midfield that got on top of us. We will review it and take ownership of it," Fiorini said.

"It was a good first half but in the second we didn't show up in contested ball.

"We pride ourselves on our contest and I think in the third quarter we were minus 20 in that area.

"It just comes back to playing the brand of footy we want to play for four quarters but we didn't (on Sunday)."

Fiorini said fatigue from a taxing first half in wet conditions didn't play a role and labelled the mindset of the group as the biggest factor in their lapse.

Brayden Fiorini of the Suns attempts to tackle Sam Powell-Pepper of Port Adelaide during the round nine AFL match between the Port Adelaide Power and the Gold Coast Suns at Adelaide Oval on May 19, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

"(Port Adelaide) definitely lifted. They were going to and we should have expected it," Fiorini said.

"We didn't come out ready to go in the second half, especially in the third quarter.

"It's more of a mindset thing."

Fiorini said Gold Coast's clash with league leaders Geelong this week couldn't come at a better time as they try snap a five-game losing streak.

Gold Coast sit in 16th at 3-6 while Geelong have dropped just one game.

"It couldn't come at a better time," Fiorini said of the test.

"We will be hungry to bounce back from this disappointing second half last week.

"We will train hard through the week. We have played pretty well at home so we will try and start the game really well and see if we can jump them."