Suns coach’s confidence in judicial process pays off

Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew has praised players for adjusting to a faster modern-day game requiring them to make split-second tackling decisions.

Dew was always confident that Sun Nick Holman would be successful in challenging a two-game ban for his copybook tackle that left Geelong’s Mitch Duncan concussed on Saturday.

Despite match review officer Michael Christian ruling that the tackle was dangerous and grading it careless conduct, high impact and high contact, the judiciary panel overturned the suspension.

“It had to be looked at to be fair, and then obviously just go through the process,” Dew said.

“With the evidence we were confident, so it was a positive result for Nick and the game. but there’s always going to be commentary on any incident like that.”

That Duncan was concussed despite the tackle being fair was further proof that players had to be careful when tackling a rival.

“We still want players to tackle but we need to respect the head, and players that are tackling have a due diligence to do that,” Dew said.

“The game is faster so decisions have to be quicker.

“If there’s enough lead-in with rule changes, we see the players are really skilled at adjusting their decision making and I think it’s for the betterment of the game.”

The Suns return to Darwin this weekend to meet Hawthorn, and are desperate to make amends for their visit to TIO Stadium last year when they were held to just 27 points by Carlton.

“It was our third game in nine days and our guys were a little bit flat, and Carlton were good,” Dew said.

“They set themselves for the game better than we did.

“We’ve got an as normal as possible lead-in to it. We travel a couple of days before and have a bit of a run around, then hit the ground running on Saturday.

“Our guys are in a far better position than what they were last year.”

Ruckman Zac Smith wasn’t in the Suns side that played in Darwin in 2020, but is set to play this weekend after an encouraging return to top-flight football last Saturday against the Cats following an absence of almost two years.

“It was good to get Zac back,” Dew said.

“It’s been a long time since he’s played AFL so I’m sure he would have had a few nerves there but by the end of it, he’s pulled up really well.

“He’ll get a lot of confidence out of that. He’s in a good space.”

Originally published as Suns coach’s confidence in judicial process pays off