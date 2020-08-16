Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Spring or summer abstract nature background with grass field
Spring or summer abstract nature background with grass field
News

Sunny weather ahead for Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
16th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ipswich is in for some sunny weather for the week ahead and a zero chance of rain.

Monday will be sunny with light winds and maximum temperature of 23 degrees and a minimum of 6 degrees.

Starting Tuesday it will start getting hotter in Ipswich with a maximum of 26 degrees and a minimum of 5 degrees.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees and a minimum of 9 degrees.

It will start to cool down on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees and a minimum of 10 degrees.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast will be pretty much the same with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees for Friday and 22 degrees for Saturday. Both days will have a minimum temperature of 7 degrees.

weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Multiple vehicle crashes in the region overnight

        Premium Content Multiple vehicle crashes in the region overnight

        News Overnight Ipswich roads have had their fair share of car crashes

        Man fights for his life after being hit by car

        Premium Content Man fights for his life after being hit by car

        News Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident.

        ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Premium Content ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Opinion In an open letter to her fellow Queenslanders, the state’s Chief Health Officer has...