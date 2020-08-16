Sunny weather ahead for Ipswich

Ipswich is in for some sunny weather for the week ahead and a zero chance of rain.

Monday will be sunny with light winds and maximum temperature of 23 degrees and a minimum of 6 degrees.

Starting Tuesday it will start getting hotter in Ipswich with a maximum of 26 degrees and a minimum of 5 degrees.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees and a minimum of 9 degrees.

It will start to cool down on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees and a minimum of 10 degrees.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast will be pretty much the same with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees for Friday and 22 degrees for Saturday. Both days will have a minimum temperature of 7 degrees.