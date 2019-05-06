Menu
SUNNY DAYS: The warm weather will be sticking around this week.
Sunny days forecasted for the week

by Ashleigh Howarth
6th May 2019 1:16 PM

THERE will be no sign of rain in the coming week, with sunny days forecasted for Ipswich every day.

The mercury will stay around the mid to high twenties, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 27C today and 29C on Wednesday.

Thursday will reach 28C before dipping down to 26C on Friday, 24C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

The mornings will be cooler, with a minimum of 9C today, 10C on Wednesday and 8C on Thursday.

The coldest mornings this week occur on the weekend, with a minimum of 7C for both days.

Amberley recorded 7.4mm of rain over the weekend, just enough to wet the ground.

