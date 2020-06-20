Sunny days to bring cooler nights

Sunny weather is expected to kick off the start of next week.

Sunny weather is expected to kick off the start of next week. Cordell Richardson

This week's rainy days could continue across the weekend, as predictions say there's a 50 per cent chance of showers today and tomorrow.

Temperatures dropped into the single digits during the night and are expected to climb to a top of 21 degrees today.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a partly cloudy Saturday, with up to 1mm of rain if the showers occur.

The mercury will then plummet to about nine degrees overnight for a chilly start tomorrow morning.

Also expected to be partly cloudy, temperatures will reach a maximum of 24 degrees and the region could see up to another 1mm of rain.

Clouds are expected to ease into the start of next week with mostly sunny days predicted right through to Thursday.

The dry weather will bring with it cooler nights predicted to get as low as five degrees.