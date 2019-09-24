Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Workers employed by a sunglass retailer have been underpaid.
Workers employed by a sunglass retailer have been underpaid. courtneyk
Business

Sunglass Hut owes 620 workers $2.3 million

24th Sep 2019 11:59 AM

Sunglass Hut ripped off 620 workers by about $2.3 million in overtime wages for more than five years.

TLuxottica Retail Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Sunglass Hut, entered a court-enforceable undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman after confessing to the underpayments.

Between 2010 and 2016, Sunglass Hut failed to reach an agreement with part-time workers as required by the General Retail Industry Award, and as a result failed to pay overtime rates for work performed outside regular hours.

More Stories

business emjployment sunglass hut unpaid wages

Top Stories

    OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

    premium_icon OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

    Council News Councillor hopefuls need an understanding of the responsibilities and framework involved.

    • 24th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    OPINION: Election bunting is a pointless assault on the eyes

    OPINION: Election bunting is a pointless assault on the eyes

    Opinion It's time to address this 'disgusting' waste, writes the QT editor.

    • 24th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    Fix up that aching body at first-class massage centre

    premium_icon Fix up that aching body at first-class massage centre

    Business Body Techniques fixing all that ails clients.

    Developer splashes $11m on prestigious 34ha site

    premium_icon Developer splashes $11m on prestigious 34ha site

    Business The site has an approval for a masterplanned community of 426 lots.