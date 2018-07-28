Menu
Sunday temperatures seven degrees above average

Emma Clarke
by
28th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

TEMPERATURES are expected to peak in the high 20s in Ipswich this weekend.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day for all week with conditions tipped to peak at 28C.

Today will be similar, with highs of 27C and overnight minimums of a comfortable 8C on both days.

Usual July temperatures in Ipswich peak at 21C.

Sunny conditions with light winds are expected this morning before some cloud cover moves over on Sunday with the chance of an isolated shower.

The beginning on the working week will be only slightly cooler, peaking at 24C on Monday and 25C on Tuesday through to Thursday.

Overnight minimums will return to the low single digits from Tuesday, with 3C expected on Tuesday and 4C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunny conditions are expected at least until Thursday.

