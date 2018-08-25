Sunday our best shot at decent rain

REPORTS of a month's worth of rain arriving this weekend may give the impression that a drought breaking deluge is on its way.

While there is a strong chance of some useful rain arriving soon, the reality is nothing to get overly excited about, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark.

With the typically dry month of August bringing a long term rainfall average of just under 30mm, the reports of a month's worth of rain on the forecast are accurate.

Mr Clark said while the rain would be patchy and localised on Saturday, Sunday would bring a band of rain from the west in the early morning.

"That will be the main rain event of the weekend," Mr Clark said.

"But over the three days Ipswich can only expect between 10-30mm, with some higher totals in isolated areas.

"Until Sunday morning the rain will be a bit hit and miss."

The cloudy skies should part by Sunday afternoon, and the Bureau expects winds to turn south-westerly again, bringing a return to the cool and dry nights August is known for.

At this stage, forecasters don't expect any more morning frosts, with minimums to remain around the 5C mark and daytime maximums reaching the mid-20s.