Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Rischitelli announces his retirement.
Michael Rischitelli announces his retirement. Chris Hyde/AFL Photos
AFL

Sun sets on Rischitelli

by Tom Boswell
20th Aug 2019 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNS veteran Michael Rischitelli has announced his retirement from football.

The man regarded as the heart and soul of the Gold Coast Suns will bring his incredible 16-year AFL career to an end when he plays his 243rd senior game in the club's Round 23 match against GWS this Saturday at Metricon Stadium.

The 33-year-old will go down as one of the most influential players to represent both Queensland clubs, with his leadership, professionalism and character playing an enormous roll in turning around Gold Coast's culture in recent seasons.

"I've loved every moment of my career, it's been an incredible journey," Rischitelli said.

"Throughout my 16 years, I've experienced some fantastic moments and a couple of extremely tough times, but I've enjoyed the ride."

"There are many people I would like to thank for their support throughout, but I have to make mention of my wife Jo, and both our families, they've been unbelievable and I can't thank them enough."

The Victorian-born footballer arrived at Brisbane at the end of their triple-premiership run at the end of 2003, with his appearance in Brisbane's 2009 semi-final loss to the Western Bulldogs the closest he has come to winning the premiership that eluded him.

Rischitelli has been a key player on and off the field for the Suns.
Rischitelli has been a key player on and off the field for the Suns. Graham Denholm/AFL Photos

Rischitelli was taken with pick No. 61 of the 2006 national draft and managed just four senior games in his first two seasons at the Lions, learning from some of the greatest players of the modern era.

He celebrated a breakthrough season in 2006 and while injuries have been heartbreaking at times and on-field success fleeting, the respected footballer said he will leave knowing he gave everything he could to the game and his teammates.

"Michael has been a fantastic leader for our young football club, a role model and father figure for players throughout his nine seasons and influential in driving standards on and off the field," Haines said.

Rischitelli with wife Jo and children Lia and Kai after announcing his retirement.
Rischitelli with wife Jo and children Lia and Kai after announcing his retirement. Chris Hyde/AFL Photos

"Often understated, Rischa has been relentless in his approach to help drive this club forward and his efforts cannot be underestimated.

"On behalf of the club, we thank Michael and his family for their contribution to the establishment of the Gold Coast Suns. He has been an integral part of our history and will always be part of our future, we wish him all the best."

More Stories

afl gold coast suns michael rischitelli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Beloved GP of 40 years remembered for going above and beyond

    premium_icon Beloved GP of 40 years remembered for going above and beyond

    News His soft, kind and compassionate nature pushed him to go to extraordinary lengths to ensure his patients received the best possible care.

    SCHOOL NEWS: Furnishing skills make music

    premium_icon SCHOOL NEWS: Furnishing skills make music

    News Students learn to make music in year 12

    Vincent O'Dempsey charged in 55-year-old cold case

    premium_icon Vincent O'Dempsey charged in 55-year-old cold case

    Crime Oldest charge against a person in Aus cold case history

    Vet bills reveal 10 most expensive dogs to own in Australia

    premium_icon Vet bills reveal 10 most expensive dogs to own in Australia

    Pets & Animals These fur-babies are going to bite into your bottom line